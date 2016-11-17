I don’t shy away from much… but I was hesitant to write, much less attach my name to, this article. After years of being trained and tested by the army to fight against the Taliban, the Haqqani network, and others, I found myself fearing the backlash from my peers more so than any real threat…
All articles
I Voted With (the other) Half of the Country
The Funny and Sad Love Story
At 12:30 AM on the dot she collapses onto her bed. It’s been a long day of cooking, preparing for the Thanksgiving feast that is to take place tomorrow. She smells like oats, sugar, and margarine, and her hands are sticky despite having washed them a couple of times. Inhaling deeply, she checks her iPhone.…
Not Rich Yet: Clyde Kelly(WG ‘18), Album Review
I met Clyde Kelly on the first day of pre-term, Wharton’s 3-week long orientation. He wore sneakers, tan shorts, and a white tee-shirt. He was dressed for a beach day while the rest of his classmates were dressed like future corporate tycoons in their navy suits and mocha designer shoes. Just like my first impression…
Leading an Ethnic Club at Wharton
1) Why do you think it is important to have ethnic clubs in Wharton? Wharton’s pioneering vision was to produce graduates who would become “pillars of the state, whether in private or in public life.” A pillar is expected to reliably provide essential support for something or someone else. An underlying assumption of Wharton’s founding…
Funny moments of being an international in the US
I was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. English is commonly spoken in Nigeria but occasionally with its own unique phraseology. I moved to the United States with my family and, among some the cultural nuances we experienced, we were surprised to discover that your everyday commonplace item had a distinct naming convention. For instance,…
Home
This is the first definition of “home” in Oxford dictionary: “the place where one lives permanently, especially as a member of a family or household”. Although, there were about 20-30 definitions with Home in different forms, as a verb, as an adjective, even as an adverb! So, if someone were to ask me where my…
Building an Ally Culture at Wharton
Several weeks ago on a Wednesday at noon, I put on a black sweater and headed out to Koo Plaza to join a crowd of several hundred students who were gathered to protest the tragic reoccurrence of police killings of black citizens. Spontaneously organized the night before by the Wharton African-American MBA Association (AAMBAA) and…
An American in Buenos Aires: My immigrant story
The best thing I have ever done with my life was to leave a relatively comfortable life behind as a consultant in Atlanta and move to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where I spent over a year and a half living and working before starting my journey at Wharton and Lauder in May of 2015. It was…
MBACM Including Every Student in the US Job Search
In the MBACM office we want to help every student achieve their long and short-term career goals. As is the Wharton way, we always start by looking closely at data to understand different groups and macro trends. At the same time, we work with every student individually. Let me share how we implement this two…
Reflections of an International Entrepreneur in the US
After accepting the proposal to write this reflection, I forced myself to write down the first thing that would come to my mind from my entrepreneurial experience in the US. The answer was failure. I have failed at building a supportive network of Wharton entrepreneurs around me. The fact that my business (JuntoSalimos) is very…