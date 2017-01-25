Susan Kim, WG’17 Favorite Memory: After collecting water, another member from my team and I began walking back to camp. She wanted to get back quickly and unfortunately didn’t see a territorial sea lion with her pup standing right in front of her. I was wondering what she was doing and I realized too late…
Antartica Diaries
15 awkward moments of FRP
1. You put the wrong company name in your cover letter 2. You have no interview during the whole FRP 3. You had 4 back-to-back interviews in one day 4. You said something stupid in the interview 5. You tried to be confident in the interview but actually you were like… 6. You spent…
Never laugh at a gunnery sergeant
I didn’t know whether I had my hands at all. Sarabmeet was claiming that he was brain-dead. And I was wondering how could have this all started with a sweet-smiling marine corps officer saying “I am the good one”! These were certainly the most intense 24 hours I’ve had in my life. We already had…
Transcend into the world of dedication, valor and pride for a day!
How 24 hours of grueling military training made me redesign my Wharton journey Much like the rest of you, I have an immense amount of respect for the men and women out there who are far from home in unpleasant places, standing ready to face death so that we can live in peace. There are…
Tree, Short for One Tree Hill
Let me paint you a picture of what I thought my life would be like here in Philly. I go to work, I go to the gym, I sit in the steam room and then I take a shower, and then I get home, where I am greeted by my husband standing in his white…
The PolarNews Story — Putting MBA Resources to a Mission
Have you heard about PolarNews? It is a daily news reader that pairs two articles with polarized perspectives on topics to let readers see two sides to every issue. After two months, we just reached a milestone of 3,000 messages delivered with over 50% engagement. And there is more good news: three Wharton MBAs are…
Date My Closet – the Airbnb for Fashion!
Say bye to buy! Date My Closet is a peer to peer designer fashion rental platform for the urban Indian woman, which actualises aspirations affordably and lets fashion pay you back. DMC was recently launched in India by co-founders Sakhi Gandhi (WG’17) and Siddharth Shah (WG’17). WJ got together with Sakhi to know the story…
Wharton India Economic Forum
Wharton India Economic Forum (WIEF) is an annual India-focused business conference organized by students of Wharton and UPenn. WIEF 2017 was held on Jan 6-7, 2017 in Taj Palace, Mumbai, India, and was attended by 450 people over two days. The conference was focused on promoting startups and conversations around the theme, “Innovate to Grow…
Wharton Africa Business Forum
Run over 3 full days, the conference theme was “My Africa Network—New Partners for New Solutions”, and explored diverse business opportunities that lie at the intersection of the public, private and social development spheres. Dean Udom (WG’17) and Dimia Fogam (WG’17) led a team of around 40 MBA and undergrad students to make the conference…
I Voted With (the other) Half of the Country
I don’t shy away from much… but I was hesitant to write, much less attach my name to, this article. After years of being trained and tested by the army to fight against the Taliban, the Haqqani network, and others, I found myself fearing the backlash from my peers more so than any real threat…