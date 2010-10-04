Arabian Nights and Days… Wharton Style

Lebanon

Nushin Aloo and Sophia Umar (WG ’11)

A Glimpse into the 2010 Wharton Lebanon Trek and Syria Extension

Picture this – you are lying on a private beach, soaking in the sun and gazing out into the aqua ocean all while sipping a mint lemonade cocktail. When you look past the sandy white beach, you see the majestic Crusaders castles of Byblos rising up into the clouds. This is how over 40 of your fellow Whartonites on the 2010 Lebanon trek spent the last days of our summers – in a country full of beautiful people, infamous nightlife, and un-paralleled history.

Whether it was enjoying nights of debauchery at the world’s most exclusive clubs (read: Skybar, White, etc), shopping last minute for business attire before an impromptu visit with the Prime Minister, or rowing through gravity-defying limestone caves of Jeita Grotta, the Lebanon trek was seldom short of excitement. And we could think of nothing better than to relax between adventures by gazing at the breathtaking sunset over the Mediterranean and smoking double-apple flavored hookahs.

About half our group continued on a once-in-a lifetime adventure to Syria, a country rich with culture and history and considered by George Bush to be part of the “axis of evil”. But even U.S. sanctions couldn’t stop full-bellied Syrian Bedouins from serenading our American (and Brazilian…and especially Canadian – yes Jen Pereira, we mean you!) women in Queen Zenobia’s ancient hometown of Palmyra. Travelling to Damascus was akin to stepping back in time, especially while wandering through the winding streets, mosques, and souqs of the grand Ummayad Empire while following the “yalla!” (Arabic for: let’s go, hurry, sure all right, and we’re late) of our guide. On our last night, we appropriately crashed a Syrian wedding that ended in a dance-off between the lovely women of Wharton and three six-year- old girls with unfortunately unbeatable belly dance moves.

Indeed, we trekkers learned a great deal visiting the 2000 year old ruins of Lebanon and Syria. Yet, conceivably, the three most practical lessons learned were that firstly, it is possible to eat too much hummus; secondly, Ramadan is a great excuse for very late nights and unrelenting shisha smoking; and finally, that the best way to crash a wedding is to befriend all guests under age seven (thanks Natalie Garcia!). After all our escapades one thing is certain – the wild nights in Beirut will provide plenty of material for this year’s Wharton follies…Yalla bye until next time!

Authors

59 Comments

