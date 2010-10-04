Woodring: Speaking from the Heart

Mr. McGuire: I just want to say one word to you – just one word.

Ben: Yes sir.

Mr. McGuire: Are you listening?

Ben: Yes I am.

Mr. McGuire: ‘Plastics.’

Ben: Exactly how do you mean?

Mr. McGuire: There’s a great future in plastics. Think about it. Will you think about it?

When The Graduate was released in the 1960s, plastics were just becoming a major industry – rayon, velcro, nylon, acrylic, neoprene, even silly putty were only conceived of about 10-20 years prior – and the world was just discovering new uses for these technologies for everything from tv’s to cars to computers. Today, none of us can go a day without touching plastic, whether it’s in our clothes, in the technology we use, or even occasionally seeping through what we eat. Combined with this dependence on plastic has come more recent knowledge of how devastating certain plastics may be.

On September 27th, Doug Woodring, WG’95, spoke at Wharton about the potential hazards of plastic. He and his team have undertaken a mission to clean the ocean and promote efficient use of plastic through Project Kaisei. Project Kaisei (kaisei means “ocean planet” in Japanese) began in 2009 with an ocean cleanup mandate focused specifically on the North Pacific Gyre, also known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and the Plastic Trash Vortex. The vortex is basically a system of spiraling ocean currents in the North Pacific about two times the size of Texas that is densely filled with garbage, mostly plastics. In August 2009, the Project Kaisei team travelled to the Gyre to research the state of the waters there.

“The plastic was pervasive; it was everywhere that we went. Unexpectedly, we found plastic at 200 meters, 150 meters, and right at the surface,” Woodring said on Monday.

Woodring believes that what’s partially to blame for the state of the Gyre is the inadequacy of water worthy technology, which he attributes to a historical lack of interest in the oceans. In 2010, it is now the 50th anniversary of Jacques Piccard and Don Welsh’s 35,800-foot descent into the bottom of the North Pacific Ocean.

“But a couple of years after Piccard and Welsh broke world records, the world was spurred to look to the moon and so, people forgot about the ocean. Now many of the Asian countries are racing to get to the moon. If they took just a small portion of that money and put it into the oceans instead, the money [could be transformative]. We saw, when the ocean spill happened earlier this year,…that we do not currently have the technology to adequately explore our waterways.”

In trying to increase understanding of the ocean, one of the ultimate projects that Woodring and Project Kaisei have undertaken is the substantive cleanup of the North Pacific Gyre.”We are the only group that thinks that we can actually get some of the [trash] out of the ocean.”

Indeed, the team is working to help develop and promote new technologies such as a GPS device that alerts boat crews when they’ve lost a so-called “ghost net”. They have also focused efforts on something they call the “beach” – a ramp that simulates a beach, allowing debris to wash up and be captured while deterring marine animals.

Woodring hopes to funnel the plastic from Project Kaisei’s cleanup efforts into something with monetary value.

“Anything we can do to convert waste into some kind of secondary value means other people and other companies will continue our efforts. In a perfect world, we’d turn the plastic [we removed] into liquid fuel to run our boats.”

Beyond Project Kaisei’s physical cleanup efforts, the team is also attempting to increase environmental awareness specific to plastic usage. To help push companies to fix their efforts on efficient plastic applications, Woodring has announced the Plastic Disclosure Project (PDP). The Project attempts to implement the tracking and reporting of plastics within various industries.

“A few years ago no one knew what carbon foot-printing was; now companies trade in carbon points and are under carbon regulation. Now we’re starting to ask questions about water foot-printing. The question today is, ‘how much plastic do you, the company, use?’ It is not meant to plug plastic as a bad guy, but to propose efficiency of use and, very importantly, design.”

PDP proposes an annual survey of company plastic usage to allow the investing community transparency into the environmental impact of various businesses.

Woodbring has been traveling to various countries and companies around the world to help gain support for his PDP project, which now boasts over $5 trillion in support. In the short-term, Woodring is focusing his efforts on company and investor communication rather than government regulation.

“Governments are not taking leadership roles; companies want to make changes but don’t feel they can without regulation.”

To stand in the stead of government, Woodring hopes that companies might ally with NGOs, which he believes are an often overlooked resource. While most companies believe consumers do not trust NGO’s, Woodring cites new statistics that show a 60% approval rating for NGOs.

“If we can get NGOs to be a flag bearer, to let the consumers and investors know that a company is really taking the right steps to become environmentally respectful, then that will be really powerful.”

What Woodring hopes for now is to see more leaders adopt and promote the goals of PDP.

“We need leaders, people to get on the ledge and rather than just talking, speak from the heart. Once you ask the right questions and know the metrics, we can all make changes.”