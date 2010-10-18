Introducing the Newly Elected WGA Representatives The Wharton JournalOctober 18, 2010 Uncategorized Richa Bansal, Controller Of all the fancy titles, this one certainly takes the cake, at least for me. So here I am, the Financial Controller of the WGA, with a profuse thanks to you for electing me. Financial management is at the core of most of our endeavors, and needless to say (still saying it) – I’m really excited to be working with the Executive Council this year. In terms of experience, I most recently worked with Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP), a private equity firm, in their Mumbai office. Apart from leading their real estate investment practice in India, I was investing in the consumer and infrastructure sectors. Prior to that, I gained consulting experience with the Everest Group, a niche outsourcing strategy firm. I am a Bachelor of Science graduate from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. Besides work and school, I love Ice Hockey (I can skate now), traveling, hiking (can’t wait for Cotopaxi in spring), and yoga. At Wharton I am involved with the Business Plan Competition Committee, PE/VC Conference board and GCP. I look forward to working with Melisa, Tembwe, Wanda, and Kandarp in the finance team to successfully complete the transformation of the financial reporting system. This year, we hope to have a stronger balance sheet for the WGA by maintaining tighter control on the operating expenses and investing in revenue generating projects with efficient and transparent reporting. Kandarp Shah, Controller I came to Wharton after spending the past 9 years working at BabyVision, my family business. BabyVision designs and distributes baby products to retailers across the United States and in more than 30 countries. I have worked in every area of the business, primarily in product development/sourcing, marketing and operations, and have extensive experience in small business development. I am also passionate about entrepreneurship and am involved with the Small Business Development Center, Business Plan Competition Committee, and Entrepreneurship Club among other activities at Wharton. I also serve on the Board of the Nanubhai Education Foundation, a nonprofit that works to improve education in rural India, and organized the Annual Gala this past May. Outside of work and school, I play golf, am a diehard football and baseball fan, and enjoy watching television. I completed my Bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in 2001. I am excited to join the WGA team as Controller and represent the Class of 2012. I am looking forward to working with Melisa, Tembwe, Wanda, Matt and Richa to complete the current change implementation and will use my entrepreneurial experience to generate new ideas to improve the finance center. Matt Sternberg, Business Manager Hey Wharton! My name is Matt Sternberg, and I’m very excited to be your new WGA Business Manager. I’m originally from New York and went to Duke for undergrad. After graduation, I worked for two years in Investment Banking in NYC, and now I’m here at Wharton (where I am, among other things, a proud member of Cohort F). So, you may be asking yourself: what does the WGA Business Manager do? Well, the answer is a couple of things. One of my responsibilities is helping the WGA with new initiatives to raise money, and more importantly, bring sweet new benefits to you guys. One of the initiatives I’m helping out on this year is expanding Wharton merchandise. You’ll be hearing more about what we have planned over the coming weeks, but we are pumped to bring you fleeces, vintage-style t-shirts, water bottles, and tons of other stylish Wharton gear that you’ve been craving! Another one of the things I’m responsible for is managing the WGA website. In the past, the WGA has worked hard to ensure that the… … website allows you to easily manage your club memberships, buy event tickets, and stay posted on everything that’s going on around campus – hopefully we can make that process even easier and more user-friendly over this coming year. I’m looking forward to working for you this school year, so if you have any ideas for some fresh Wharton merchandise, thoughts on how to improve the WGA website, or just a random WGA-related request, shoot me an email anytime (mster@wharton.upenn.edu). Joe Frem, Administrative Director First, I would like to take advantage of this opportunity to thank the people who voted for me. I am looking forward to representing the Wharton MBA student body and addressing your concerns regarding both academic and extracurricular activities during your time at Wharton. Before coming to Wharton, I completed dual degrees in computer engineering and finance at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon. Since graduation, I have worked for five years for a Lebanese multinational company. For the first half, I helped in different operations management roles, and was a senior analyst in its business development department during the second half During my professional career, I have developed strong and meticulous organizational skills. I always try to “plan the work and work the plan” as I also believe that follow up is one of the keys to success. I plan to leverage my skills to help the WGA implement initiatives that will result in a positive and lasting improvement to the MBA experience for all of our 1,600 students. I plan to achieve this by first making sure that the board has all the information needed prior to all meetings in order to conduct efficient meetings and second, keeping everyone informed of all decisions taken at the meeting and following up their implementation with all related parties.
