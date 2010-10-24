The Red, the Pink, and the Ruffles The Wharton JournalOctober 24, 2010 Uncategorized Mimi Xue (WG ’11) Last week, the Four Seasons was invaded by a swarm of red ties. Like myself, I’m sure most people navigating the jungle had no idea that so many shades of red existed. The poor soul who choose to downplay his masculinity and sport a blue and silver striped tie stood out like a lone sheep surrounded by wolves. The 95% of male interviewees who were sporting red ties are proof that it’s possible to stand out and look unremarkable at the same time. Duality doesn’t usually confuse me, but ties are remarkable objects. Never has a symbol of power been so useless except for cutting off circulation and accumulating stains. Who decided that an elongated strip of fabric would be the only form personal expression that we allow ourselves (We won’t discuss cuff-links here)? And are we really expressing anything if the only acceptable colors are red and blue? A rigorous study from the University of British Columbia suggests that there is science behind tie color. Researchers Ravi Mehta and Juliet Zhu ran a series of cognitive experiments on over 600 volunteers, concluding that red is better for detail-oriented tasks and blue is better for creative tasks. They found that red improved memory and proofreading skills up to 31% more than blue, while blue encouraged participants to generate twice as many creative ideas compared to red. It’s small wonder that no one wears blue any more, although it may not be a bad idea for the BCG interview. Prior to Mehta and Zhu’s study, there was controversy on whether the presence of red or blue/green improved subjects’ cognitive abilities. Once the researchers realized that each influenced a different set of cognitive activities, they were able to produce significant results. Red versus blue has always been intuitive. 70% of the test subjects associated red with danger or mistakes and 60% associated blue with safety or peace. In an interview, do you want to be cautious or creative? Aggressive or calm? The tie color may not be insignificant. The natural solution is a red and blue striped tie, presenting a perfect candidate who is the right mix of aggressive and creative. One caveat, maybe you’ll just confuse yourself and become mistake-prone and uncreative. Or you’ll look like an FBI agent, which isn’t all bad. Lest you think other colors are acceptable, they are most definitely not. Blue and red are the most conservative, harking back centuries to the blue blood of British nobility and the red blood of the guards. Green is milder, evoking harmony and stability. That must be why so many bankers wear green. I have it on good authority that purple and yellow neckties can be perceived as aloof, and yellow is especially dangerous with its authoritarian air. Avoid orange, magenta, and pastels at all costs. They flatter no one except for the actors in CSI: Miami. Since no one at Wharton is recruiting for prime time soap opera (to my knowledge), stick with the boring, the unadventurous, and the common. Now that we’ve covered the essential component of the male interviewee wardrobe, let’s move on to the infinitely more complex clothing choices of the female interviewee. Everyone wants to be interviewed for her skills and personality, but it’s difficult. We will also be judged on our hair, our make-up, our manicures, and our clothes. While the other half are strutting around with their little red badge of honor in the center, women continue their monochromatic tradition of black or dark gray. Why can’t we have a spot of color to distinguish ourselves, even if the end result is to create merely another standard of conformity? While there are more choices available to women (I don’t see any men in a skirt suit), each choice represents a risk. The most important choice is color. Is it acceptable to wear a brightly colored shirt under the dull black or gray? I personally embrace color for women everywhere. At my second interview of the year, I crashed and burned, but people complimented me on my flaming pink shirt. I had to take it down a notch with my third interview, but still showed personality with a pink and white striped shirt. Then I promptly ran out of pink and nothing good has happened since. Sometimes I feel utterly confused. Is my interview outfit supposed to look feminine or masculine? Button-downs with front ruffles are in. Are the ruffles some sort of proxy for the tie? And why don’t women wear ties to interviews? I shy away from ruffles, but more power to you if you can pull it off. I’ve also switched to pantsuits this year. If I have to interview for more than three hours at a time, I’m not going to suffer through skirts and pantyhose, thank you very much. Does this article even matter? Do interviewers actually notice what you wear? I have no answer. All I can say is that I feel a lot more cheery when I know I look like a tropical flower and am blinded by the colors around me. On the flip side, I can’t remember what any of my interviewers wore. I’d be hard-pressed to tell you if they even wore neckties, although I’m 100% sure that they all did. Maybe if I were taking more marketing classes, I’d send all of my ex-interviewers surveys (Qualtrics or Surveymonkey?) on whether or not they remembered what I wore that day. I’ll sneak in about 500 other questions as well, but that’s neither here nor there. Conclusion? Wear what you’re comfortable with. For men: Do a quick game theoretic exercise and go with the red tie. If you’re in doubt or would just like to dress better, look to Kembrel for inspiration. For women: Ditch the pantyhose. Don’t be afraid to add a bit of color. Be daring. Be yourself. For related interview topics, check out Ravi Mehta's homepage at http://people.commerce.ubc.ca/phd/mehta/ Samples include: "Sit Up Or You Will Indulge: The Role of Body Posture in Self-Control Behavior" "Can Warm Color Make You Behave More Warmly?" "Color and Fairness"
