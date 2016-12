Attend the 7th Annual Wharton Marketing Conference

Briana Jung (WG ’12)

On Friday, November 12th, Wharton’s 7th annual Marketing Conference will bring approximately 300 faculty, students, and leading experts from the marketing field together under the theme “Captivating the Consumer in Times of Change.”

The marketing world as we know it today is rapidly changing, and it’s up to marketers to keep ahead of the trends and know how to reach their consumers. More than ever, customers are in charge of when and how they consume media. They have the power to switch from mobile, to internet, to TV and back again as soon as they lose interest. Marketers are being challenged to find new and innovative ways to make a lasting impression in a fragmented media world. One of the most effective methods are online and offline word-of-mouth marketing campaigns, including everything from branded ‘webisodes,’ carefully orchestrated blogger outreach campaigns, buzz kits and Times Square takeovers. These are just some of the topics that this year’s Marketing Conference will cover in the panel “Something to Talk About: Creating Innovative Word-of-Mouth and Social Media Marketing Campaigns.” In a candid conversation, our panel of experts will explore the best and worst practices across a variety of industries. They will also cover the benefits and risks of campaigning via Facebook, FourSquare, YouTube and Twitter, as well as the rise in branded entertainment as a form of product integration.

The full day, student-run conference will be held at the Hyatt at the Bellevue, Philadelphia and will feature two keynote speakers, Raja Rajamannar, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer of Humana, Inc., and Sam Solomon, President and CEO of The Coleman Company. Solomon, whose professional background includes management roles at consumer packaged goods powerhouses Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola, is currently transforming Coleman from a sleepy camping company to a leading provider of outdoor recreation consumer products. His recipe for success relies heavily upon creating an environment that promotes targeted consumer insight, innovative product design and an acute focus on speed-to-market.

The speakers and panel discussions will focus on how marketers are breaking the mold to reach consumers and capture share of mind, whether it’s online, in the stores, or on the streets. In the career panel “Diverse Careers & Perspectives in Marketing,” we will hear from business leaders who are taking their marketing skills out to a diverse array of fields, and will focus on how innovative thinking is particularly important in non-traditional and emerging fields of marketing. “Attention All Shoppers—The Evolution of In-Store Marketing Campaigns & Channel Strategies” will explore the shifting focus of companies on the shopper experience, including concepts such as augmented reality, the hottest shopper marketing tools and the tactics employed by shopper marketing when consumers walk into the stores and browse the aisles. In the final panel, “Share of Heart, Share of Mind: Effective Cause Marketing Campaigns,” experts will discuss the importance of social responsibility and how companies are creating authentic ties within communities, cultivating consumer loyalty, and making a real difference in others’ lives. Each of the four panels which will take place throughout the day will be moderated by a member of Wharton’s esteemed marketing department faculty, including Professors Wes Hutchinson, Peter Fader, Jerry Wind and Jonah Berger.

Students will have an opportunity to interact one-on-one with representatives of many firms that are interested in hiring Wharton students during our panel sessions, breakout breakfast and lunch chats, and afternoon career fair. We will be joined by company representatives from American Express, Johnson & Johnson, General Mills, JP Morgan Chase, Unilever, Campbell Soup, IBM, Rosetta, Colgate-Palmolive, Klickable TV, Mechanica, Daymon Worldwide, TNS Sorensen, Bridge Worldwide, andMedia6Degrees.

