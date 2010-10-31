Celebrate Diversity at Wharton with Diwali

Jeanine Henry (WG ’11)

Diversity- a word which we often read everywhere but can’t really see how it affects us. To recognize, accept and celebrate the diversity amongst us, the WGA is putting more energy towards promoting and celebrating the wide array of cultures, traditions and the mélange of backgrounds that exists here at The Wharton School. The advantage of being at a global school full of students from around the world is the exposure to diverse experiences. It is through these connections that we’ll learn more about each other and hopefully make us successful global business leaders.

The kick-off event for celebrating diversity- is a Diwali Celebration – on November 4th- Thursday at noon in room G60. Diwali, the festival of lights, is a Hindu celebration, which involves the lighting of small clay lamps filled with oil to signify the triumph of good over evil. Diwali also marks the beginning of the New Year for North Indians. The India club will share more about the significance of festivals in Indian culture as well as share other traditions and stories with us- such as the excitement and festivity involved in Indian weddings!

You can expect to learn more a little about the country’s history, but a lot more about what’s relevant now. For many of us, Slumdog Millionaire was the first insight we had into the Indian Film Industry, but Bollywood has audiences captivated from New Delhi to Kerala. This week’s Diwali celebration will help us understand what exactly resonates about Bollywood films in Indian popular culture. And don’t forget about our favorite dance style – Bhangra! You may get a chance to show off your moves at the next Wharton party after attending this year’s Diwali celebration.

Who can talk about Indian culture without doing a deep dive into something we all enjoy – Indian Food. Attendees will get a chance to enjoy the flavors of some of our favorite Indian dishes, such as Vegetable Briyani (veggies and rice), Raita (cucumber yogurt), Chana Masala (chick peas in curry) and a special dessert. The WGA is sponsoring the food for this event, but space is limited so make sure you arrive early!

Wishing you all a very happy Diwali and a prosperous new year ahead!