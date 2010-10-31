Entrepreneur’s Corner: CareerCup The Wharton JournalOctober 31, 2010 Uncategorized Gayle Laakman (WG’11) Q: Can you talk about the ventures you started- what they do and how you came up with the ideas? The first business, CareerCup, is an interview preparation service targeted at software engineers. I launched it first as a simple website with interview questions, and it’s since evolved into a forum for interview preparation and advice. Related to the website, I wrote two books and created a video. The website is monetized by promoting these two products. My second business, Seattle Anti-Freeze (SAF), is in the event space. SAF organizes large parties of 150 – 500 people for young professionals in Seattle. We pick a theme (White Party, etc), rent a venue, hire a DJ, hire a photographer, and then sell tickets to our 4000+ members. Q: Focusing specially on CareerCup, what were the most critical things you did early on to ensure the success of your idea? I think the #1 thing was just getting something out the door – even if was far (very far, in some cases) from perfect. This would teach me what works, what doesn’t, and what people really want. The first version of my book? Not a book. Just a PDF document with some interview questions – no answers, no advice, nothing. And people paid $15 each for this… on a website with thousands of free questions. Crazy, crazy people! But, it showed me that there really is money to be made there and encouraged me to pursue this further. Shipping the so-called “minimum viable product” allowed me to get something out the door quickly, with little investment, and then adjust it based on feedback. Q: What were some of the challenges you faced in launching CareerCup and how did you handle them? The biggest issue was finding the time to build something, particularly when I had no idea if I would ever see any money from all this. I was working fulltime, and writing a book was not really in the realm of things I had time to do. And then I discovered what I like to call the Wonderful World of Outsourcing. I hired a team of people in Russia, India and the Philippines to help me write and design the book, and to do customer support, bookkeeping, and other tasks. Q: How easy has it been to convert users on the CareerCup site to sources of revenue with the book launch? Once the book launched? Very easy. If you have the right product and the right space, people will buy. But, before I created the book, I had a bunch of little revenue failures along the way. I tried ads first, but there was too little money in it. I started offering mock interviews, but they’re too expensive for my users and this service doesn’t scale particularly well. Q: Has business school helped you in your entrepreneurial pursuits? Absolutely. I’ve been in a number of classes where I think “hey, I should apply this concept to CareerCup” and it usually works out pretty well. In fact, some students in Pricing Policy did a project on CareerCup last year and their suggested changes increased revenue by 20%! Q: Where do you hope the company will be in the next few years? I’ll keep running and growing CareerCup, but I’d like to start something new as well. With enough assistants and other helpers, the business can more or less run itself if necessary. Q: What advice would you give to students looking to launch entrepreneurial ventures of their own? Remember that your time is a precious resources – just as much (or more so) than money. Hire great people, and be willing to spend that extra money on great developers or assistants or whatever you need. If you can buy software rather than building something from scratch, do it – even if it costs you a little extra. And don’t try to handle everything yourself – you can’t be everything or do everything at once! Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors The Wharton Journal
