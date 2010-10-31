Waving Goodbye to Q1

Lisa Chen (WG ’12)

Quarter 1 officially ended at 8pm on October 27th for the first year class. At precisely that moment that Wednesday night, time was called to signal the end of the marketing final, which was the last exam given for Q1 classes. Exhausted from all the cramming but relieved that the test was finally over, everyone looked like they were ready to say “Adios” to the academically demanding quarter. However, before the first year class could completely leave their first quarter behind, they were treated to a “Quarter One Salute!” celebration held in Huntsman Hall’s 8th floor conveniently scheduled to start right after the marketing final.

Getting off the elevator on the 8th floor, students were immediately greeted by Kembrel, Professor Lane, and Daniel Kim, the WGA president. After being heartily congratulated, people made their way to the large reception area to graze from the large spread of desserts (including Wharton brand cupcakes), drink motivational beverages, and catch up with friends they may have not seen since exam week started.

Throughout the night’s revelry, the class of 2012 reminisced about their first quarter at Wharton. When asked what his favorite memory from Q1 was, Imad C. told us that he really enjoyed the Charity Water auction because people were getting together having a good time all for a good cause.

Walnut Walk was one of Anuj K.’s favorite memories because he got to wear boxers in public without people thinking he was a poor Penn grad student who couldn’t afford pants.

Some students reflected about their first quarter through the experiences of others. Dave B. and Andreea C. both fondly remember Andre from Cohort G getting into a fight with the bartender at the White Party. Cohort D on the other hand collectively reminisced about how they went out until 5am before the Learning Team Retreat, which resulted in a few people having to find their own ride to upstate NY.

Finally, a few people clearly made most of their time at Wharton. Jason C.’s favorite memory from Q1 was meeting people, taking long walks on the beach, and having deep late night conversations. Was that before or after the long walks on the beach?

The start of Quarter 2 is not only marked by new classes but also the official start of the recruiting season. Not counting our lucky classmates who do not need to recruit, most of our lives will soon be filled with EIS’s, cold calls, coffee chats, informational interviews, mock interviews, and wearing a suit to class because we don’t have time to go home and change. So before all the recruiting madness takes over our entire lives, let’s salute Q1 one more time and remember how much fun we had while we were relatively sheltered and carefree.