China in Africa – a Mutually Beneficial Partnership?

In the past few decades, Africa has seen aid and foreign direct investment inflows increase dramatically. Among the investor nations, China has stood out not only as one of the largest investors in Africa, but as the largest investor among emerging countries. Bilateral trade has grown from about US$5 billion in 1995 to over US$100 billion in 2008, and total financial flows reached close to US$8 billion in 2007, about a fifth of which was aid per se. These developments have led many to ask whether this increased engagement with Africa is mutually beneficial, and what some of the impact has been on the business landscape, government and economic development more broadly. Certainly, a number of myths exist about the nature of the relationship, with many claiming that China is somehow a rogue lender, bankrolling undemocratic regimes, or unscrupulously investing in its search for natural resources in a way that is reminiscent of the colonial era. But how much of this is true? Is China’s engagement with Africa truly mutually beneficial?

China’s first contact with Africa has been traced as far back as the Ming Dynasty in the 15th century. In the modern era, foreign aid to Africa evolved from the early days along ideological lines as a counter to Soviet dominance, and as a diplomatic tool to convince newly independent African governments in the 1960s to recognize Beijing rather than Taipei as “China”. More recent developments include the formation of China’s “policy banks” in the 1990s (China Development Bank, China Export-Import Bank and China Agricultural Development Bank), the formation of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (2000), the official China-Africa Policy document (2006), and the launch of the US$5 billion China Africa Development Fund in 2007. Throughout this period, China was going through significant internal changes, from the time of Mao and the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution, and the eventual, gradual turn to the market. China developed its investment policy towards Africa as it was emerging from a state of relative poverty into the economic powerhouse we know today. The current investment and aid regime in Africa is based on China’s own experience as a recipient of aid. This is one aspect which attracts China to Africa: there is a sense that Africa can learn something from China’s experience. The fact that China maintains a foreign aid program even while many households live in dire poverty within China provides a strong incentive for China to carefully assess its foreign opportunities to find the most beneficial ones. In 1982, Chinese premier Zhao Ziyang set out four principles of economic engagement with other developing nations. Among them was equality and mutual benefit.

Thus the idea that China gives aid or lends unscrupulously to Africa seems unfounded, at least in principle, but we now look at four common ‘myths’ about China in Africa in a little more detail.

China does not put conditions on its loans to Africa. Research suggests that in the 1980s, loans from the World Bank had an average of sixty conditions, compared to a much lower figure for Chinese-originated loans. One tool that China has used to facilitate this is the use of natural resources as a guarantee for the loan (so-called ‘recourse-credit swaps’ or ‘resource-backed loans’). These loans enable faster project funding with the natural resource as a guarantee, rather than requiring a prior set of conditions to be met. An example of this is a US$2 billion “oil-for-infrastructure” loan that Angola negotiated with the China Export-Import Bank in 2004 after failing to meet the conditions of several IMF programs. While this loan was at below-market rates with an attractive repayment window, it was not an “unconditional” loan, but simply a cheap loan. In the aftermath of this event, Angola was subsequently able to repay some of its debts using the oil revenues it gained from its infrastructure investments. We see that it is not that conditions are absent; rather, the conditions are set up to speed up access to lending and to enable easier repayment in future.

China’s foreign expansion stifles local manufacturing. One of China’s strategies to going abroad was to help leading companies expand overseas using support from the policy banks. This was true for leading firms like Huawei and China National Oil Company as well as other firms in mature industries like textiles and leather goods. However, field research has so far found mixed evidence that Chinese manufacturing operations in Africa act as significant catalysts for local entrepreneurs who learn from the Chinese manufacturers, though there are some promising examples of this effect in Kenya, Nigeria and Mauritius. It remains to be seen whether this effect will catch on widely and have a significant effect on local markets. A related issue is whether these foreign ventures employ local workers to develop the local talent pool, which we address below.

China floods the labor market with Chinese workers. There are a variety of reasons why Chinese firms working in Africa bring Chinese staff onto the scene. Shortage of locally skilled people, and ease of communication are among them. Another important reason is that foreign factory workers may sometimes have higher productivity than their African counterparts (which may be related to poorer training and difficulties in communication). China has made significant commitments to train locals and provide scholarships for Africans to study in China, which will greatly assist local skills development. However, the other side of expatriate labor is in the control of the country government. For example, Angola requires all employers to have at least 70% local staff. That figure was 80% for infrastructure and mining ventures in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. To a large extent, therefore, foreign labor influx is largely within the control of the African governments – they could simply refuse to grant work permits. So, it is unclear that China is solely responsible for massive expatriate hiring if and where this is actually observed.

China bankrolls corrupt regimes. One commonly cited examples of this is Sudan. Like the Angola example, Sudan is a case where Chinese investment was crucial to developing the country’s infrastructure. China was prospecting for oil in Sudan in the late 1990s, some time before the conflict in Darfur broke out. By the end of 2003, Chinese investment in Sudan totaled over US$2.7 billion, primarily in pipelines, gas stations and a crude oil processing plant. Sudan is now an oil exporting country as a result of the Chinese investment. By contrast, Shell has been active in Nigeria for over 50 years, and yet Nigeria still imports refined gasoline. Of course, there is more that China and other outside players could be doing to promote peace in Sudan. However, China’s involvement with Sudanese oil does not seem to suggest that “bankrolling” of the government was the primary motivation.

By now, it should hopefully be clear that China’s involvement in Africa has a long history, and that the form and impact of that engagement is complex and constantly changing. Given China’s own place as a large emerging economy, it is safe to assume that any foreign engagement is well considered to ensure that it benefits China in some way. China’s Africa Policy articulates the principle of mutual benefit, and in this article I have presented arguments that China’s engagement appears to be a force for good on the continent. However, I also believe that ultimately African governments and investment partners have the primary responsibility for making sure that they engage China in ways that are also beneficial for Africa.

Factual material for this article is drawn extensively from “The Dragon’s Gift: The Real Story of China in Africa”, by Deborah Brautigam (2009); and “Chinese and African Perspectives on China in Africa”, edited by Axel Harneit-Sievers, Stephen Marks and Sanusha Naidu (2010).

Ranga Mlambo is a Zimbabwean first year MBA student at Wharton. He worked at Bain & Company prior to business school; his professional interests are in consulting and international development. He is a panel manager for the Wharton African Business Forum, in charge of the panel on South-South FDI and its impact on African business.