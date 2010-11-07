Emerging Market Venture Capital The Wharton JournalNovember 7, 2010 Uncategorized LEONARDO NAVARRO (WG ‘11) For someone who is not a fin-type, it’s a thrill to take a summer dip in the financial kiddie pool to emerge as if from the ocean, qualified to say big words like “emerging market venture capital” or, as transformed into an acronym by my internship team, EMVC. See, my internship included stints as industry geographer, capital strategist, and venture qualifier, all within the realm of EMVC in Latin America and the Middle East. Not to say that the industry is not on the radar of consulting firms, financial institutions, non-profits, industrial associations, and entrepreneurship advocates. Rather, when EMVC is discussed, gauged, analyzed, and/or judged, it’s always as a lump of the ubiquitous PE/VC category. Endeavor is a non-profit organization that supports high-impact entrepreneurs in emerging economies. Its mission rests on the belief that helping entrepreneurs achieve national, regional, or global scale is the most cost-effective way to stimulate economic development, measured not only through GDP growth, but also through the impact of the Endeavor-supported firm. For example, according to a study conducted by Endeavor Mexico, creating 50 firms with over 500 employees would achieve an incremental GDP growth of 1%. In the US, in contrast, the impact would be only 0.2%. Acquiring distinction as an Endeavor Entrepreneur is not an easy task. Aside from demonstrating a sustainable business model, healthy finances, institutional soundness, regional or global scalability, product differentiation, and such nice-things-a-venture-should-always-have, they must also undergo an intensive interview process. Endeavor’s rigorous selection process, coupled with the fact that most companies are selective when small, is also in reality a venture capital target selection process. In fact, one of the benefits of becoming an Endeavor Entrepreneur is the opportunity to access US venture capital networks for those with interesting proposals. Endeavor’s Mentor Capital Program (MCP), led by a former angel investor, an investment banker, and a consultant, supports Endeavor Entrepreneurs to market themselves before venture capitalists. Why would US VC funds be interested in a Latin American or a Middle Eastern venture? Because despite the geographical distance, there are truly scalable high-growth business models out there. Entrepreneurs in Latin America or the Middle East will soon be packing their bags to travel to Brazil or Mexico instead of California. The VC industry has been a cornerstone of economic development policy in Chile and Brazil for quite some time now. However, other Latin American countries have only recently acknowledged the power of venture capital both as supply of much-needed early-stage capital and as catalyst for innovation. Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Brazil allowed pension funds to invest in PE and VC vehicles, arguably one of the historical enabling conditions of VC in the US. Mexico recently constituted its first public fund of funds, which will hopefully become a flagship Limited Partner for new VC funds. Like mushrooms, VC funds have started to pop up all over Latin America. Endeavor is unique in a curious space between social enterprise and venture capital: it supports high-growth for-profit businesses that will stimulate economic growth and create jobs and wealth. Studies show that Endeavor Entrepreneurs on average pay higher salaries to their employees. EMVC is similar; it invests in innovative ventures pursuing attractive returns. Consequently, these ventures impact local economies in a positive way. The Indian and Chinese VC industries taught us a few lessons. American Limited Partners and VC funds will diversify internationally provided there is an incentive either through incredibly successful exits or extraordinarily effective local-foreign partnerships. To date there have not been any that have spurred an en masse scramble of US funds to exercise a “Latin American strategy”. This is a good thing; even large countries like India and China can experience an oversupply of capital that raises valuations and reduces funds’ returns. Barely five years ago, one would be hard-pressed to find a VC fund in Mexico at all. On average, EMVC exits are expected at least 8 years after a first-round investment. Until then, barriers to entry for nascent funds and aspiring fund managers are low. This should be especially relevant to Wharton MBAs. Leonardo Navarro has worked in Taipei and Beijing, via Mexico City, in Mexico-China trade and business development within the public, private, and non-profit sectors. He is currently enrolled in the Wharton-Lauder program, and is majoring in Emerging Market Business Development and Mandarin Chinese.
