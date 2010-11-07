Interview with Dean Kaufold

Dean Kaufold

On November 1, 2010, Howard Kaufold, previously head of the MBA Program for Executives, assumed the role of Vice Dean of the MBA Program. The Wharton Journal sat down with him to see how his first week went.

How have your first few days as acting Vice Dean of Wharton been?

So far so good, this position is not something that is totally new to me. In fact, before I worked with the Executive MBA program, I held a position that was something of a smaller version of Peggy Bishop Lane’s job. I started here as a tenured track finance professor, moved into academic administration back in 1984, did that job for about 9 years and then moved to executive MBA administration 17 years ago. So this is almost like a coming home. Of course things are different, but I have been attending director’s meetings of the senior team in the MBA division, of which the executive MBA is a part, for some time. So I was already meeting with and conferring with the people who I now work with – Ankur Kumar, J.J. Cutler, Kembrel, Jeff Klein, Peggy Bishop Lane – every other week. Of course, I’m getting to know them in a different manner and working with them more closely. So far I’m really pleased with what I’m learning. These people are really good, and I knew that, otherwise I wouldn’t have accepted the position, but luckily I’m walking into a place that is already working pretty well.

How did you decide to go from the tenured track to being within full time academic administration?

Early on in my career, I realized that I really enjoyed engaging with and advising students. Other faculty and staff began to recognize this and that I seemed to be someone that students sought out. There was an opportunity that opened within a program office and given my interests and my skill set it was a good fit for me. I had research interests but my research interests were probably not as intense as what I saw in some of my other super successful colleagues. I didn’t expect to compile that kind of research, so I thought I like doing research, and I like working with students, let’s try this out.

How has Wharton changed throughout the course of your time here?

This is my 31st year at Wharton, and I was an undergraduate here too. I think the two things that really come to mind when I think about what has changed are first, how much more selective and how much more competitive a place the school is now at every level versus when I first started here. The number of people that apply to be a student, the number of faculty, the faculty quality, of course those things have always been impressive, but I would say that in the level of people that just apply to each, Wharton is a different place. And then the other obvious difference is technology. Chalk boards were the standard when I started teaching, a high tech individual might have had different colors of chalk but not the touch points between faculty and students, administration and students, and then peer to peer that we have today. All of those points are much more elaborate and sophisticated. That has obvious implications for how we deliver knowledge, and what we have to compete with to deliver knowledge and engage people.

What do you see as the major differences between the EMBA program and the MBA program? What do you plan on doing differently within your new role?

That’s something I’ve, of course, thought a lot about. I think that there are two main differences. One is the life cycle of the student. We have some executive MBA’s who are as young as 26, but the stereotypical executive MBA is in their mid-30’s, in a different stage in their life and so has a different motivation for coming. Of course that’s true of a lot of MBA’s but the mix is a bit different. Executive MBA’s are working fulltime, and they are a couple of rungs up the career ladder from the stereotypical MBA student who is still taking some earlier steps in their career process. How one tailors the MBA experience to the two groups is something I’m thinking a lot about.

The second major difference is scale. Within the executive MBA program we have about 115 people in Philadelphia and about 95 people in San Francisco. I knew every executive MBA student personally, at least on the east coast. I know that’s going to be very hard to do within the full time program but I’ll do my best and of course Kembrel does know everyone’s name. But how one keeps a pulse on the issues that matter to students is more challenging. There is an intimacy to the executive MBA program that’s harder to achieve here. One of my major goals is to try to get faculty, staff and students to feel that same sort of connectedness that you would get within the smaller scale of the executive MBA program. What I’d like to see more of is direct conversations among students, faculty, staff; communication is going to be the key.

What are some of your other major goals for the coming year?

A number of goals stem from this idea of connectedness, classroom engagement for example. You want more of the faculty teaching in the MBA program fully engaging in that activity, and, in that stead, students also need to be fully present. We all know that both groups are constantly challenged by a number of other demands on their time. We certainly appreciate networking, recruiting, research, all of those competing things matter to the school and the experience but how do we balance those factors in an intersection with academics that is exciting and fulfilling.

What would you like to tell the student body?

It might be a bit cliché to say but, for me and all of my colleagues, our doors are always open. I really think that we are very feedback oriented. There are advisory boards across the spectrum and there are a lot of opportunities to be engaged in the way the environment is defined. Second, think long run, keep the right balance among your activities, and think about what balance of activities you will be happy with in one year, two years, and ten years.

