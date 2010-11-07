Wharton Alumni and Students Bring Start-Up Weekend to China

MARK HE (WEMBA ’11)

Several Wharton alumni and current Wharton students are actively involved in the development of entrepreneurship in China.

Whartonites teamed up with Start-Up Weekend, a Seattle-based global non-profit organization and backed by the Kauffman Foundation, opening up the first Startup Weekend in Beijing, China from November 19-21 (www.startupweekendbj.com).

Andy Mok, a Wharton alum (WG ’02), is one of the main forces behind the event. Currently running an executive search firm in China (Red Pagoda Resources), he is an ambitious entrepreneur helping develop the startup ecosystem in China. Under his leadership and effort, the event has received impressive support from some top-tier investors including Doll Capital Management, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, and Innovation Works. Orange Hotel, a Chinese designer hotel chain inspired by Orange County living, is the main sponsor for the event. It is also a model success story along with its founder, a proven and visionary entrepreneur, Mr. Hai Wu.

The event places a premium on participant quality. Organizers screen and invite a group of about 50 aspiring entrepreneurs to gather on Friday evening and help them choose 5-10 of their best ideas. They spend the rest of the weekend building products around these ideas and launch them by Sunday evening. During 53 hours of activity, entrepreneurs interact, collaborate and develop their teams and products. Sounds ambitious? Through over 115 events in the past, Start-Up Weekend has already helped over 15,000 entrepreneurs and facilitated the start of over 560 projects.

With rapidly growing markets, favorable government policies, and an abundance of capital, China is poised for an explosion in innovation and entrepreneurial activities. Beijing is rapidly becoming a magnet for talented and passionate entrepreneurs from around the world. Events such as Startup Weekend Beijing are facilitating the emergence of the next generation of world-changing innovators in China.

Besides Andy’s key leadership role, other Wharton alumnus or students will also be participating. David Yang (WG ’03), Corporate VP at NBA China who played a key role in successfully launching the NBA in China, will speak at the event. Current Wharton EMBA students Clive Wu and Mark He are also volunteers for this event.

With only a few weeks left, much needs be done but things are in good order. Like everything elase in China, things are moving fast and opportunities are abundant, especially for those aspiring entrepreneurs.

If you have any questions or interest in the event, please check out its website at www.startupweekendbj.com.

Authors

1,120 Comments

Top