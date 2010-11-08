A Blueprint for Africa: Navigating the World’s Fastest Growing Continent The Wharton JournalNovember 8, 2010 Uncategorized TEMBWE MUTUNGU (WG ’11) Africa is not an easy place to navigate. But if you have a map and understand how to unlock the value, the returns can be amazing. Take for instance the dramatic story of Tony Elumelu. At 46, he recently retired as the CEO of United Bank for Africa, a bank with over $10b in assets and also the largest multinational bank in West Africa. Hard to believe that he grew this from what was a $200m bank only seven years ago. BCG recently named UBA as the one of forty ‘global lions’ – African multinationals positioned to compete actively in the global arena. UBA is a rebuttal to the theory that Banking + Nigeria = Fraud. Navigating African opportunities are what the Wharton Africa Business Forum is all about. In its 18th year, the conference theme for 2010 is “A Blueprint for Africa: Navigating the World’s Fastest Growing Continent”. The forum will feature speakers like Tony Elumelu, Tom Barry of Zephyr Management (the grandfather of African private equity) and Colin Coleman of Goldman South Africa. Mr. Coleman, named by Euromoney as one of the World Top Ten “Financing leaders for the 21st Century” has been at the center of South Africa’s business and political transformation. Hopefully he will shed more light on Walmart’s $4.6b acquisition of a South African retail chain and the future of investment banking in South Africa. The goal of this year’s forum is to engage in a discussion over today’s African opportunity. This is as opposed to its future potential or its current problems. Not that problems don’t exist, just that a population of 1 billion can be thought of as a 1 billion-person food market instead of 1 billion people in need of food aid. Whether one is interested in knowing more about Africa or wants to understand who’s investing in Africa and their return performance the forum promises to be a unique event. We will be hosting over forty-five speakers and keynotes, from across Africa, Europe and the US and topics ranging from social impact to energy to real estate. Special features include a live debate between LPs and GPs on the merits of the African private equity market, a special presentation by our Lauder peers on their research in Africa and a discussion on how emerging economies like China and Brazil invest in the Continent. The conference appeals to a wide audience. And one that is not just African. Between rich content, inspiring stories and the chance to experience a different side of the continent, the Africa Business Forum aims to impress one thing on its attendees: That Africa’s growth can be navigated, for the good of investors and for the good of its people. To learn more about the conference and register visit www.whartonafrica.com/wabf Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors The Wharton Journal
