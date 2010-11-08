James Wilson Links China and Africa The Wharton JournalNovember 8, 2010 Uncategorized UDOCHI NWOGU (WG ’11) “A lot of people wonder how I developed an interest in Africa- and also in China,” said James Wilson. “ I am not African (although I’m of African descent)…or Chinese for the matter (although I’m called half Chinese by my close friends).” James Wilson is the resident expert on things China-Africa related at Wharton. He is known by many as the China-Africa man on campus. Though not Asian by birth, James has embedded himself comfortably in the Asian groups at Wharton. James can be seen most often at any event held by Asian organizations. He is often surrounded by and in the midst of other Asian students. With great conversational ability in Chinese and an ability to draw himself into any situation, James has become a welcome insider in the Asian circles at Wharton. He currently serves as the MBA Chair of the Wharton Asia Business Conference. In addition, James is working on starting a China-Africa investment platform and physical commodity trading firm. As James says, his interest in Africa and China is often a bafflement to many. James was born in the US to two overseas students from the Caribbean who met and married while getting their masters degrees in Michigan. It was that quintessential MBA guy meets girl getting her Masters in Education. Thus, with a Haitian mother and Aruban father, growing up in Queens, NY and Manhattan, James’ China- Africa interest is not something that would have been a natural progression. Yet James says that his interest in Africa came from his experience living in China. And his interest in China? Well, this is where his story begins. James attended Carnegie Mellon University as an undergrad. As luck would have it, his first roommate was from China. From his association with his roommate, he would begin to spend time increasingly with other international students from Asia. James says, “Before undergrad, I didn’t really know anyone who was from Asia.” During his junior year in college, he would chose to pursue his interest in Asia by doing a study abroad semester in Hong Kong. About choosing to go to Hong Kong, James says “funny enough, Hong Kong was my second to last choice. I actually wanted to study in Latin America or Australia, but those programs would have made me graduate late, so I decided to go to Hong Kong instead.” There he took courses and also had the opportunity to travel around the region, where he fell in love with Japanese and Thai food, was selected the be on the cover of one of Hong Kong’s most popular gossip magazines, and just started coming into his own. One of the teachers in the programs organized a study tour through 3 very different cities in China. James says that the tour changed his life. “There is a Chinese expression for love at first sight: 一见钟情（yi jian zhong qing) – except it means love at first sight for a place. That is how I felt when I went to China.” The trip took him to the city of Guilin, which at the time was the most beautiful city he had ever seen. He also went to Beijing and Shanghai, and still remembers the commotion he caused by dancing on the stage at a night club in Shanghai. James says “I knew I had to come back to China.” James would go on to finish the study abroad semester, graduate from Carnegie Mellon, and eventually take on a position in JP Morgans’ M & A group. However during his time there, he knew his interest still lay in China and in learning about the country and the language. After a stint at JPM and with a small nest egg , James would leave the firm and move to China to pursue his dream of learning about the country and language. At the time, he knew only one person in the country, who was in Beijing, so that’s where he went. “I literary dropped everything I was doing left for China. And I only knew one person.” Demonstrating his interest in absorbing as much as he could about the country, rather than fly directly from the US to Beijing where he was to live, he would fly to Hong Kong and then take a 24 hour train ride to the mainland capital. This decision to take the slow train to China would prove important for more than the momentary learning opportunity it provided later on in his experience in China. James says that he chose to go to Beijing to begin his cultural exploration of China as he heard that Beijing was the best place to learn Chinese, and because of the one friend he knew there. Thus he would apply to the Beijing Language and Culture University, apply for a student visa and head off to China. James says he was surprised how easy it was. China James believes that his experience in China would not have been the transformative experience it was had he not had the opportunity to experience China at such a deep level early on during his time there. While he was studying Chinese 6 hours a day- 4 hours in class and 2 hours with private tutors- he still felt that there was something missing in his learning experience. The school he attended was away from the heart of the city and thus did not give an opportunity to become involved at as deep a level with the culture of the city as he wanted. One particular area through which James says he got great exposure to Chinese culture, strange as it may sound, thus was not just through school, but also through the nightlife of the city. By being a part of the social scene in Beijing, James was able to immerse himself in the city and gain exposure to a diversity of people. Speaking of the cultural diversity in Beijing, he said “People don’t realize how diverse Beijing is. I thought I was international because I came from New York. But in Beijing I truly realized what international was.” The school he attended also afforded the opportunity to meet and interact with people from across the globe- African, Europeans, Latin Americans, and those from surrounding Asian countries. From this experience James says he learned to work with and connect with people from all over the world. James says he, “had friends from countries I never knew existed until I moved to Beijing. Think about it, most countries have an Embassy in Beijing, and fortunately for me the school of choice to send their diplomats was the school I went to.” It was from his time experiencing China culturally in this way that he saw a great opportunity to start a night club of his own. Starting a Night Club So how does a foreigner with little language skills and little resources and few contacts start a venture in China? “I’ve always believed that when you want to do something- if you really focus on it and think of it in a positive way, you will make it happen,” says James. James says that he began to tell everyone he knew he wanted to start a club. Eventually he would meet an American who also had an interest in starting a club and who would become his business partner in the venture. After visiting dozens of places and tons of meetings with hotel managers and other club owners, they found the right location and started their club in the Wudaoko section of Beijing, near James’ school. James says that his experience with the club was one of the most defining of his China experience. From conducting negotiations for the lease of the space used for the club in Chinese at 1 or 2 AM in the mornings (because the building owner was too busy at other times during the day to meet) to the diverse group of individuals that the club drew and that he met- these all contributed to his persona today. Furthermore, his success with the club reinforced his belief that one can make anything happen with positive thinking and clear focus. Coming Back to “Home” and to Finance After three and half years in China, James would return to the US. His return to the US was precipitated by his realization that he still had an interest in finance and the belief that the path to his success would lie in a mixture of finance and entrepreneurship. At the time, there were few opportunities in the financial sector in China that were appealing to him. Thus he made the decision to return to the US to further his learning and experience in the financial sector. Acquiring a position in a middle market investment bank that included a group which conducted transactions between US firms and Chinese firms, James continued to get the opportunity to use his experience from his time in China. His experience with working with people from diverse parts of the world would prove useful in his work as he was given leeway to work with senior management of Asian clients. After this experience, James returned to China, to lay additional ground work for current focus. In sum, he now has over five years experience living in three of the country’s largest cities. Making the Link with China and Africa James’ current focus is on promoting and facilitating China- Africa trade and investment. James says that the primary motivation that drew him to this path was the level of activity he saw occurring between China and Africa. As in his decision to open a club in China years ago, he again saw an opportunity and a chance to make an impact. “Between 2000 and 2005, trade between Africa and China grew 5 fold. And between 2000 and 2010 it has grown 10 fold to over US$100 billion. I thought this was a place I could really make an impact and a contribution.” While he had made some connections with Africans while in China, James confessed that he did not know much about Africa. At the same time, his family had some strong historical ties to Africa as his mother’s family had served as missionaries in the Democratic Republic of Congo years before his birth. Thus growing up, he had heard stories about this experience from his family. His decision to come to Wharton was driven in part by the desire to fix this gap in his knowledge and network. The Wharton Experience “What has been most incredible about my experience at Wharton is that I have been able to deepen my knowledge about Africa and China, and increase my Africa network.” Undertaking three internships this summer, James had the opportunity to work on several Africa and China deals and projects which took him across the globe- from South Africa to Dubai to Paris, and of course China. He was also recently appointed to be a board director at a private international natural resources company with mining assets in Africa and investors based in China, Africa and Europe. This year he continues to lay the ground work for the China – Africa focused investment platform and physical commodity trading company he hopes to create. He says “Everyday I feel the power and impact of the Wharton network and brand. On many of the deals I am involved in now, there is either another Wharton person or alum on the other side (or same side) or a partner company that was referred or introduced to me by a Wharton alum." What also keeps James busy this semester is the work he's doing for this year's Wharton Asia Business Conference. He says, "the entire team has worked extremely hard to make this an amazing conference, and although it's much more work that I imagined we've been fortunate to get some well-known and insightful keynotes and panelists." In closing, James says "I feel fortunate to be born in America, where I was taught and encouraged to have the confidence that anything is possible. And with the growth in the emerging world, I am truly excited about what's happening internationally, but especially with China and Africa."
