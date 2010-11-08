Kenyan Ambassador visits Wharton

It goes without saying that many African nations continue to face tremendous challenges in attracting foreign investment. However, skeptics in the Africa investment thesis have met their match in Mr. Elkanah Odembo, Kenyan Ambassador to the US and self proclaimed optimist on Africa’s potential and Kenya in particular. Hosted by the Wharton African Students Association and the USA-Kenya Chamber of Commerce (USKCC), Mr. Odembo presented the case for investing in East Africa noting the emerging opportunities brought about by the ratification of the East African Community common market protocol in November 2009. By providing a trading bloc for the free movement of labor, goods, services and capital, the common market provides a gateway to a 120 million consumer market and increased trade and investment opportunities. Mr. Odembo was also keen to highlight the impact of urbanization, a growing middle class and the existence of a skilled labor force as factors that make Kenya an attractive investment hub. Indeed, such economic strides have not been unique to the East African Community. As highlighted in the June 2010 McKinsey quarterly (focus on Africa), “Africa’s 50-plus economies are growing at a remarkable pace: across the region, real GDP increased by an average of 4.9 percent a year between 2000 and 2008, compared with just 2.4 percent a year during the 1990s”.

Given these growth prospects, Mr. Odembo noted the increasing levels of non-traditional sources of financing from Brazil, India and China. As an example, China has taken a leading role in infrastructure investments with the objective of increasing access to consumers and commodities. Mr. Odembo therefore urged US investors to take a more active role in creating trade opportunities with Kenya and Africa, citing improved governance structures as mitigating factors to the geo-political concerns. Some of the sectors highlighted as ripe for investment include Value Added Commodities, Renewable Energy, Agro-processing, Infrastructure, Transportation and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

This is where organizations such as USKCC, a non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance mutual partnership, trade and investment between the USA and Africa play a critical role. As noted by Vuyo T. Dunjwa, USKCC Executive Chairman of the Board, many trade an investment opportunities that are mutually beneficial to the US and Kenya abound. As a result of USKCC’s work, Mr. Odembo’s visit to Philadelphia included meetings with Mayor Michael Nutter and Wharton Vice Dean Harbir Singh with a focus on increasing trade and expanding education exchanges between Kenya and Pennsylvania.

Admittedly, the continent continues to face hurdles and must address poverty, political instability, education, sustainability of resources, government bureaucracy and corruption to realize its full potential. While the challenges may seem daunting, the economic and policy improvements of the past decade build a compelling case for the continent’s continued growth and advancement.

To learn more about how to navigate the world’s fastest growing continent, join us at this year’s Wharton Africa Business Forum, November 19th – 21st 2010.http://whartonafrica.com/wabf/.