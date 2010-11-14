A Fresh-to-Death Look at Business Sean Griffin, WG'12November 14, 2010 Uncategorized In 2001’s A Beautiful Mind, Russell Crowe, playing famed mathematician John Nash, sits in a bar, drinking beer with his colleagues when a stunning blond woman accompanied by her friends walks in. In this moment, according to the film, Nash was struck by the inspiration that led him to develop his theory of Nash equilibriums that has become a fundamental pillar of game theory. “If we all go for the blonde,” he explains, “we block each other…. But what if none of us goes for the blonde? We don’t get in each other’s way and we don’t insult the other girls. It’s the only way we win. The only way we all get laid.” Inspired by Nash’s work, Mike Sorrentino, better known as “The Situation” from MTV’s The Jersey Shore, has released his debut essay on economic theory, fiscal policy, and business strategy. A fervent amateur economist and mathematician, The Situation has long desired to publish his theories, and now, given his meteoric rise to stardom on the back of his reality television show, he has been given the opportunity to do just that. Under the advisement of his publisher, his new release Here’s the Situation was not published with its original subtitle, The Groundwork for the Metaphysics of Strategy; and in an attempt to draw in a wider audience, the book is thinly veiled as a guide on how to work out your abdomen muscles and pick up women at bars. Luckily, the veil is highly translucent and the true meaning of The Situation’s passages clearly shines through. Below we have included some text from the book as well as an interpretation of the text, though as you will see, the underlying message comes through loud and clear. On Competitive Strategy The Situation: “Once through the door, scan for chicks who are clearly checking out your group and vibing on your collective style. That’s where you’ll be best served when focusing your initial efforts. But be careful when scanning only for hotness. Do this at your own peril. You may be severely limiting your selection in the long run. You want to look not just for hot girls but also for a large number of girls relative to the amount of gorilla juiceheads.” (Pg. 54) WJ Translation: When entering a market, don’t immediately enter the space with the highest margins. For example, you might think that launching a small tech start-up is the way to go. Overheads are low and with a little investment, you could be stacking dollars taller than a Snooki Bumpit. It will be as sweet as beating up the beat. But then the juicehead of all juiceheads, Google, starts doggin’ you out and is all like “Come at me Bro!” Next thing you know, he’s blown up your spot and totally crushed your game. On Government Intervention in the Financial Markets The Situation: “A grenade is defined as the least attractive of the pair, or group, of females you may be trying to close the deal with…. Your wingman is the most important member of your team. He can steer females your way and, most importantly, take out grenades.” (Pg. 67-69) WJ Translation: When corporations are creeping after new and ever more lucrative revenue streams in the process of trying to pound out some profits, sometimes they need their wingman, the federal government, to come through and make sure their game is tight. So when you’ve bought up billions of dollars’ worth of mortgage backed securities that are now worthless, don’t worry, the government is there to fall on that grenade. On Equity Analysts’ Forecasts The Situation: “Whenever you attempt to do something extraordinary in your life, whenever you put yourself out there in an attempt to succeed and in turn risk falling flat on your face, there are going to be people on the sidelines second-guessing you and making fun of you as a mechanism to disguise their own fear and envy for the life they’re watching you achieve. Those people are called haters. Attention, haters: It’s been a lot longer than fifteen minutes.” (Pg. 126) WJ Translation: When analysts release a busted report about your future prospects of crushing some profits, don’t let them mess up your vibe. They are just hating on all the sweet profitability you are flaunting. Remember, you are the one who is juiced with the huge market cap and they are probably just some Stage 5 Clinger with pukey breath. Work as groundbreaking as this is usually reserved for only the weightiest of academic journals, so The Situation should be commended for releasing his work in a form palatable to the general public. It should be noted that some of history’s greatest minds, from Maynard Keynes to Stephen Hawking, have written popular books during their career, and indeed, their greatest contribution to humanity has not been the fact that they raised the bar of the academic elite, but rather that they had raised the understanding of the populous. In Here’s The Situation, Sorrentino has done just that. Hopefully in the future, his publisher will allow him to release his work without the need for a sustained metaphor. Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors Sean Griffin, WG'12
