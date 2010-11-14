Last spring the Wharton Community came together to help make a positive impact on the local Philadelphia community. Each cohort dedicated a total of 3,500 hours over four weekends to repair and refurbish 10-14 homes of deserving West Philadelphia residents. The event marked the 21st year that Wharton students have partnered with Rebuilding Together Philadelphia in this special effort.

The Wharton-RTP Event is an annual spring service project that is a joint effort of the Wharton MBA community and Rebuilding Together Philadelphia (RTP). The Wharton-RTP Event pairs the volunteer resources of the Wharton student body with the skilled labor and material resources of RTP to benefit the neighborhoods immediately surrounding the university. This partnership of skilled labor and volunteer work helps leverage the $20,000 budget (donations) into an estimated $100,000 of home improvements. The event pairs each of the 12 Wharton MBA Cohorts with a homeowner from the West Philadelphia community, and the cohort volunteers then spend four weekends working alongside skilled contractors (provided by RTP) and the homeowners themselves to repair and refurbish the homeowner’s living environment. Renovation projects included roof repair, hanging/replacing drywall, painting, toilet/sink repair, installing safety hand-rails in bathrooms, interior/exterior door and window replacement, various carpentry projects, and energy efficiency improvements. The Wharton-RTP Event has two broad goals: 1) to ensure that the project’s 12 homeowner-beneficiaries can remain in their homes for years to come and 2) to foster cooperation and co-involvement between the Wharton student body and their surrounding West Philadelphia neighbors.

In addition to the highly visible work days, Wharton volunteers work behind the scenes to plan and coordinate the volunteer projects. The Wharton-RTP team was responsible for selecting homeowners/houses that were suitable for the project (based on “need” of homeowner and degree of difficulty of required repairs) from amongst many applicants from the community. They also coordinated volunteer safety training, supply purchases and distribution, and skilled labor assistance for each house. Within each cohort, the Wharton-RTP team selected 2-4 “student house managers” who were responsible for homeowner relations, soliciting cohort volunteers to contribute on each of the four weekends, and scoping/executing all repair efforts within their house. Approximately 50 total students worked in leadership positions to help ensure such a successful event.

In recognition of these efforts and the beneficial impact on the community, Wharton received the TeamMBA award this past June. The distinction was given at the GMAC Annual Industry Conference and is intended to underscore Wharton’s commitment to social responsibility through the actions of their students and the school’s demonstrated support of these efforts.

The Wharton-RTP partnership is hoping to improve on this great (and celebrated) tradition this spring. In particular RTP Executive Director, Carrie Rathmann, and this year’s co-presidents, Lander Coronado-Garcia, Imani Hamilton, Kevjorik Jones, William Nham, and Will Skinner have targeted even greater Wharton involvement as a key goal for this year.

To that end there will be a fall information meeting November 16th 12 – 130 in JMHH 260 for all first and second years interested in getting (re)involved in the event. Over the years Wharton students have not only enjoyed giving back to the community, but also found that their volunteering with RTP helped them develop as future managers. Students are challenged to learn how to manage people throughout the project, from how to motivate volunteers to show up, to how to drive towards project completion with an ever changing supporting cast of volunteers from week-to-week. Financially, the project teaches budget management in its most basic form, but also has “start-up company” aspects as funding grows tight and in-kind donations of materials and service are necessary to complete the project despite low cash balances.

Most importantly RTP serves as a great opportunity to get outside of the Wharton bubble to help make a difference in the community and bond with your fellow classmates in a meaningful way. Some of my fondest memories at Wharton are from working with members of my cohort during the build days. I would greatly encourage everyone to participate.