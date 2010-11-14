Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together 1

WILLIAM SKINNER (WG’ 11)

Last spring the Wharton Community came together to help make a positive impact on the local Philadelphia community. Each cohort dedicated a total of 3,500 hours over four weekends to repair and refurbish 10-14 homes of deserving West Philadelphia residents. The event marked the 21st year that Wharton students have partnered with Rebuilding Together Philadelphia in this special effort.

The Wharton-RTP Event is an annual spring service project that is a joint effort of the Wharton MBA community and Rebuilding Together Philadelphia (RTP). The Wharton-RTP Event pairs the volunteer resources of the Wharton student body with the skilled labor and material resources of RTP to benefit the neighborhoods immediately surrounding the university. This partnership of skilled labor and volunteer work helps leverage the $20,000 budget (donations) into an estimated $100,000 of home improvements. The event pairs each of the 12 Wharton MBA Cohorts with a homeowner from the West Philadelphia community, and the cohort volunteers then spend four weekends working alongside skilled contractors (provided by RTP) and the homeowners themselves to repair and refurbish the homeowner’s living environment. Renovation projects included roof repair, hanging/replacing drywall, painting, toilet/sink repair, installing safety hand-rails in bathrooms, interior/exterior door and window replacement, various carpentry projects, and energy efficiency improvements. The Wharton-RTP Event has two broad goals: 1) to ensure that the project’s 12 homeowner-beneficiaries can remain in their homes for years to come and 2) to foster cooperation and co-involvement between the Wharton student body and their surrounding West Philadelphia neighbors.

In addition to the highly visible work days, Wharton volunteers work behind the scenes to plan and coordinate the volunteer projects. The Wharton-RTP team was responsible for selecting homeowners/houses that were suitable for the project (based on “need” of homeowner and degree of difficulty of required repairs) from amongst many applicants from the community. They also coordinated volunteer safety training, supply purchases and distribution, and skilled labor assistance for each house. Within each cohort, the Wharton-RTP team selected 2-4 “student house managers” who were responsible for homeowner relations, soliciting cohort volunteers to contribute on each of the four weekends, and scoping/executing all repair efforts within their house. Approximately 50 total students worked in leadership positions to help ensure such a successful event.

In recognition of these efforts and the beneficial impact on the community, Wharton received the TeamMBA award this past June. The distinction was given at the GMAC Annual Industry Conference and is intended to underscore Wharton’s commitment to social responsibility through the actions of their students and the school’s demonstrated support of these efforts.

The Wharton-RTP partnership is hoping to improve on this great (and celebrated) tradition this spring. In particular RTP Executive Director, Carrie Rathmann, and this year’s co-presidents, Lander Coronado-Garcia, Imani Hamilton, Kevjorik Jones, William Nham, and Will Skinner have targeted even greater Wharton involvement as a key goal for this year.

To that end there will be a fall information meeting November 16th 12 – 130 in JMHH 260 for all first and second years interested in getting (re)involved in the event. Over the years Wharton students have not only enjoyed giving back to the community, but also found that their volunteering with RTP helped them develop as future managers. Students are challenged to learn how to manage people throughout the project, from how to motivate volunteers to show up, to how to drive towards project completion with an ever changing supporting cast of volunteers from week-to-week. Financially, the project teaches budget management in its most basic form, but also has “start-up company” aspects as funding grows tight and in-kind donations of materials and service are necessary to complete the project despite low cash balances.

Most importantly RTP serves as a great opportunity to get outside of the Wharton bubble to help make a difference in the community and bond with your fellow classmates in a meaningful way. Some of my fondest memories at Wharton are from working with members of my cohort during the build days. I would greatly encourage everyone to participate.

Authors

560 Comments

  1. Pingback: hotel broker

  2. Pingback: JECOBEL plastic tokens jetons munten

  3. Pingback: glitter bomb

  4. Pingback: jewelry stores

  5. Pingback: material design logo

  6. Pingback: http://www.recycletotes.com

  7. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  8. Pingback: watch tv show episodes

  9. Pingback: stream movies

  10. Pingback: streaming movies

  11. Pingback: watch free movies online

  12. Pingback: water ionizers

  13. Pingback: kangen water machine

  14. Pingback: TV options for restaurants

  15. Pingback: xnxx

  16. Pingback: car parking

  17. Pingback: laan penge nu sms

  18. Pingback: water ionizer

  19. Pingback: car parking

  20. Pingback: alkaline water brands

  21. Pingback: davetiyeler

  22. Pingback: http://www.youtube.com/

  23. Pingback: electrician c of q exam

  24. Pingback: level 2 electricians

  25. Pingback: check it out

  26. Pingback: skeleton key locksmith set

  27. Pingback: consultant

  28. Pingback: pay per day loans plan

  29. Pingback: house blue

  30. Pingback: j brand electricians

  31. Pingback: electrician 1 salary

  32. Pingback: HD Coloring Pages

  33. Pingback: ionizer loans

  34. Pingback: water ionizer plans

  35. Pingback: Cristian Briones

  36. Pingback: pay day loans

  37. Pingback: collection agencies

  38. Pingback: water ionizer payment plan

  39. Pingback: electricity

  40. Pingback: water ionizer

  41. Pingback: alkaline water

  42. Pingback: alkaline water

  43. Pingback: shop car insurance

  44. Pingback: http://makemoney.camkingz.com/

  45. Pingback: link

  46. Pingback: extrait casier judiciaire

  47. Pingback: buy backlinks

  48. Pingback: budowa

  49. Pingback: tier2

  50. Pingback: tier2 junk

  51. Pingback: reserver hotel de luxe

  52. Pingback: Betonline

  53. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  54. Pingback: c5e7nstcc78e4x5cn7w4567465

  55. Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5

  56. Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf

  57. Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer

  58. Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt

  59. Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd

  60. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  61. Pingback: guitar picks

  62. Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland

  63. Pingback: webcam porno

  64. Pingback: instagram followers free no survey 2015

  65. Pingback: webcam model

  66. Pingback: guitar picks

  67. Pingback: official site

  68. Pingback: Watch Live NBA Online

  69. Pingback: private proxies

  70. Pingback: Section 90(5) of the HTA

  71. Pingback: Nyelvtanfolyamok

  72. Pingback: Lamborghini rental miami

  73. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  74. Pingback: Dog Crate

  75. Pingback: usaa business insurance

  76. Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com

  77. Pingback: Fitness Websites

  78. Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories

  79. Pingback: Sportswear

  80. Pingback: get followers and likes

  81. Pingback: Leroy Ramiez

  82. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews

  83. Pingback: http://dallenalle.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://decadesilove.com

  84. Pingback: Ecograf

  85. Pingback: guitar picks

  86. Pingback: how to get free netflix 2016

  87. Pingback: open sky inc

  88. Pingback: criminal defense attorney mechanicsburg

  89. Pingback: chapter 7 attorney carlisle

  90. Pingback: porno

  91. Pingback: best tips to lose weight

  92. Pingback: Gary Chambliss

  93. Pingback: you could try here

  94. Pingback: Li

  95. Pingback: Doloris Radune

  96. Pingback: bikiniluxe coupon

  97. Pingback: dr Medora

  98. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  99. Pingback: dog playpen

  100. Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop

  101. Pingback: ramalan zodiak

  102. Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop

  103. Pingback: publisher courses

  104. Pingback: http://nowetresci.16mb.com/strony-internetowe/

  105. Pingback: Seo

  106. Pingback: Ross Klopfenstein

  107. Pingback: PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO

  108. Pingback: kids toys worth money

  109. Pingback: minneapolis seo

  110. Pingback: ebay vegas coupons

  111. Pingback: Escort

  112. Pingback: free gay daddy porn development

  113. Pingback: babysitter fucked

  114. Pingback: how to create a video game porn

  115. Pingback: interracial compilation app

  116. Pingback: Hassie

  117. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  118. Pingback: blackjack

  119. Pingback: th8 base layout

  120. Pingback: girls names

  121. Pingback: irish history of names

  122. Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum

  123. Pingback: I thought about this

  124. Pingback: tenerife blog

  125. Pingback: Whitney

  126. Pingback: stlpiky

  127. Pingback: meaning of aldo

  128. Pingback: movietube

  129. Pingback: social media marketing mn

  130. Pingback: Jarrod Carrelli

  131. Pingback: free porn

  132. Pingback: hack boom beach

  133. Pingback: hungry shark mod apk

  134. Pingback: social media

  135. Pingback: guitar picks

  136. Pingback: Simple Drawing

  137. Pingback: sales training singapore

  138. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  139. Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga

  140. Pingback: ppc

  141. Pingback: drinking bottle water

  142. Pingback: internet marketing tips

  143. Pingback: Delila

  144. Pingback: overnight cat sitters naples

  145. Pingback: overnight cat sitter in naples

  146. Pingback: onsite optimizing

  147. Pingback: Microcap

  148. Pingback: pay tax calculator

  149. Pingback: free porn

  150. Pingback: nose hair trimmer for women reviews

  151. Pingback: bathroom scales target

  152. Pingback: Houston SEO

  153. Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/

  154. Pingback: Thai Porn

  155. Pingback: australias worst bank

  156. Pingback: Thai Porn

  157. Pingback: fly swatter easter egg the giant

  158. Pingback: quadratecï¿½ logo sliding armrest console organizer

  159. Pingback: best mattresses 2016

  160. Pingback: roasting pan pork tenderloin

  161. Pingback: Going Here

  162. Pingback: lovetts lovin pet and home care

  163. Pingback: packing and unpacking

  164. Pingback: Big Red Apparel

  165. Pingback: disco light ball

  166. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  167. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  168. Pingback: dog sitter naples florida

  169. Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/

  170. Pingback: InstallShield alternatives

  171. Pingback: tech startups

  172. Pingback: porno

  173. Pingback: naples fl pet sitter

  174. Pingback: Best drones for sale

  175. Pingback: neurocell side effects

  176. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  177. Pingback: in home pet sitter naples fl

  178. Pingback: adult comics

  179. Pingback: Hassie

  180. Pingback: raspberry ketone side effects

  181. Pingback: http://counseled.info/free-global-spiritual-couseling/

  182. Pingback: funny jokes

  183. Pingback: at here

  184. Pingback: hoer

  185. Pingback: Read This

  186. Pingback: my site

  187. Pingback: click here.

  188. Pingback: ADO fanclub

  189. Pingback: clash royale gems generator

  190. Pingback: reviews on psychic source

  191. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  192. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  193. Pingback: http://sedotwcsurabaya.livejournal.com/

  194. Pingback: Tamesha

  195. Pingback: cheat game android online

  196. Pingback: Teflon beaker low form

  197. Pingback: what is the best home remedy for asthma

  198. Pingback: discount seo professionals

  199. Pingback: http://cutt.us/Os6SG

  200. Pingback: christiantshirts.co

  201. Pingback: www.gimwatch.date

  202. Pingback: austin air cleaner

  203. Pingback: kettle whistling morphy white black induction

  204. Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams

  205. Pingback: make money on ebay

  206. Pingback: hack para clash of clans

  207. Pingback: click this

  208. Pingback: water slides for sale cheap

  209. Pingback: neo2 square

  210. Pingback: Huawei

  211. Pingback: top rated home air purifiers

  212. Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream

  213. Pingback: printingvip

  214. Pingback: agen judi bola terbaik

  215. Pingback: prints vip

  216. Pingback: painting company in North Branfordting company in Hamden

  217. Pingback: Watch Rugby Live Stream

  218. Pingback: avast license key free download

  219. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  220. Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami florida

  221. Pingback: mca scam review

  222. Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami florida

  223. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  224. Pingback: forniry

  225. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  226. Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh

  227. Pingback: compaï¿½ias de correo y paqueteria

  228. Pingback: medical billing schools

  229. Pingback: porno español

  230. Pingback: Solo Ads

  231. Pingback: iv therapy miami

  232. Pingback: Best Websites 2016

  233. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  234. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  235. Pingback: Latest Offer

  236. Pingback: cedr

  237. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  238. Pingback: 我他媽

  239. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1WBhL7v

  240. Pingback: http://bestcoffeemakerwithgrinderreviews.com

  241. Pingback: best quality umbrella review

  242. Pingback: Vietnam videos

  243. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  244. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  245. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review

  246. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  247. Pingback: samsonite carry on

  248. Pingback: cleaning services north van cover bc

  249. Pingback: Justin Verlander Jersey

  250. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  251. Pingback: Lisabeth

  252. Pingback: plr

  253. Pingback: Monserrate

  254. Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey

  255. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  256. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines

  257. Pingback: school gymnastics equipment

  258. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  259. Pingback: http://130.83.215.10/MediaWiki/index.php?title=User:HenleyRessler775

  260. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  261. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag

  262. Pingback: http://www.laopaibet.com/

  263. Pingback: web design

  264. Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts

  265. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  266. Pingback: how to regrow lost hair

  267. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel

  268. Pingback: website

  269. Pingback: Archos mobile france

  270. Pingback: the tao of badass review

  271. Pingback: buca escort

  272. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  273. Pingback: fakir selim

  274. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  275. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  276. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  277. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  278. Pingback: viagra gdzie najtaniej

  279. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  280. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  281. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  282. Pingback: Viagra opinie cena

  283. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  284. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  285. Pingback: MILF Porn

  286. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  287. Pingback: Asian Porn

  288. Pingback: MILF Porn

  289. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  290. Pingback: cisco

  291. Pingback: Website

  292. Pingback: Click here

  293. Pingback: uab ost express

  294. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  295. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  296. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  297. Pingback: Hardcore Porn

  298. Pingback: Shemale Porn

  299. Pingback: Homemade Porn

  300. Pingback: Brandi Love Porn

  301. Pingback: Sara Jay XXX

  302. Pingback: Bowling Balls

  303. Pingback: Bowling Store

  304. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts

  305. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  306. Pingback: comprar en amazon

  307. Pingback: get access to brazzers account

  308. Pingback: metin2 pvp

  309. Pingback: Agustina

  310. Pingback: SEO

  311. Pingback: forina pure

  312. Pingback: MILF Porn

  313. Pingback: check pnr status

  314. Pingback: get fast cash

  315. Pingback: best cellulite cream

  316. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  317. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  318. Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough

  319. Pingback: Natalie

  320. Pingback: Juliet

  321. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  322. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  323. Pingback: adult model jobs

  324. Pingback: best SEO services provider,best SEOservices is seo-mediamarketing

  325. Pingback: food singapore

  326. Pingback: club flyer printing cheap

  327. Pingback: Johnson

  328. Pingback: Deeanna

  329. Pingback: Best Deals Eyelash Extensions

  330. Pingback: Mia Khalifa

  331. Pingback: pornoooo

  332. Pingback: Free Minecraft Accounts

  333. Pingback: Franklyn Gambardella

  334. Pingback: Bee Peroni

  335. Pingback: The Lost Ways Book

  336. Pingback: fast profits today

  337. Pingback: gymnastic items

  338. Pingback: here are the findings

  339. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  340. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  341. Pingback: www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html

  342. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  343. Pingback: mp43gpfilm

  344. Pingback: Top Bankruptcy Lawyers Fort Worth TX

  345. Pingback: شركات تنظيف المنازل في جدة

  346. Pingback: robot de opciones binarias

  347. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  348. Pingback: watch batman v superman: dawn of justice free

  349. Pingback: coin dealer

  350. Pingback: order food denver

  351. Pingback: residencia nos eua

  352. Pingback: acheter des likes

  353. Pingback: film izle

  354. Pingback: qweqweqe

  355. Pingback: qweqweqe

  356. Pingback: gopro external battery

  357. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  358. Pingback: sauvage swimwear gold twist bikini

  359. Pingback: FastComet Coupon Code

  360. Pingback: tech reviews

  361. Pingback: Check Out Your URL

  362. Pingback: text correction

  363. Pingback: adult shop newtown

  364. Pingback: recycling computer

  365. Pingback: Computer recycling

  366. Pingback: laser

  367. Pingback: PC Disposal

  368. Pingback: spam software

  369. Pingback: moviestarplanet hack

  370. Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..

  371. Pingback: Chung

  372. Pingback: http://beataddiction.com

  373. Pingback: black jack

  374. Pingback: 健麗

  375. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  376. Pingback: домоуправител задължения

  377. Pingback: veterans day thank you messages

  378. Pingback: pokemon go hack android

  379. Pingback: Bigo Live Indonesia

  380. Pingback: tampa hair salons

  381. Pingback: laser skin resurfacing

  382. Pingback: bliss spa

  383. Pingback: international plaza tampa

  384. Pingback: Hughes

  385. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-poland-uk/

  386. Pingback: Vancouver BC airport shuttle Northstarlimos

  387. Pingback: Good Tips On How To Live With Back Pain

  388. Pingback: piano lesson port coquitlam BC

  389. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  390. Pingback: monthly seo package

  391. Pingback: seo packages india

  392. Pingback: look what I found

  393. Pingback: seo plans and pricing

  394. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  395. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  396. Pingback: lunch talk Singapore

  397. Pingback: memory courses

  398. Pingback: zipcode

  399. Pingback: KNOW MORE

  400. Pingback: you can find out more

  401. Pingback: escort bayan

  402. Pingback: brain smart ultra

  403. Pingback: arrest ship in tunisia

  404. Pingback: Harmar Ville - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es

  405. Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle

  406. Pingback: Pain meds online without a prescription

  407. Pingback: payday loans

  408. Pingback: taekwondo

  409. Pingback: free bet castle sign up offers

  410. Pingback: pokemon go hacks

  411. Pingback: thanks

  412. Pingback: Look at this

  413. Pingback: cheap viagra cleveland

  414. Pingback: Pokemon go android

  415. Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com

  416. Pingback: escort bayan

  417. Pingback: Dion

  418. Pingback: canada goose

  419. Pingback: #bitcoin matrix

  420. Pingback: buy proxies

  421. Pingback: Boston Taxi

  422. Pingback: Pattie

  423. Pingback: dermatology alliance

  424. Pingback: international plaza mall tampa

  425. Pingback: additional reading

  426. Pingback: resource

  427. Pingback: Nikon D810 DSLR Camera with Nikkor 24-70mm

  428. Pingback: http://review.ly/spinner63370

  429. Pingback: click here

  430. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  431. Pingback: Upholstery Cleaning

  432. Pingback: porno

  433. Pingback: ï»¿ixanawinters

  434. Pingback: Veterans day pictures

  435. Pingback: Learn how to earn quick cash online as an affiliate

  436. Pingback: Opciones binarias

  437. Pingback: blackhat download

  438. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  439. Pingback: Guillaume Guersan

  440. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  441. Pingback: is boolberry the next monero

  442. Pingback: Fellatio

  443. Pingback: cheap nfl jerseys

  444. Pingback: click here for info

  445. Pingback: best gun safe

  446. Pingback: Untraceable bitcoin

  447. Pingback: boolberry

  448. Pingback: teh oolong

  449. Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally

  450. Pingback: learn the facts here now

  451. Pingback: this website

  452. Pingback: plano marketing digital

  453. Pingback: home

  454. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  455. Pingback: truck game

  456. Pingback: Agustina

  457. Pingback: kadikï¿½y escort

  458. Pingback: infection

  459. Pingback: Pawswatch

  460. Pingback: residential

  461. Pingback: tubemate for windows phone lumia 625

  462. Pingback: http://wiki.alpinforum.com/index.php?title=Factors_of_Attraction_for_On-line_Shopping

  463. Pingback: http://

  464. Pingback: reviews ratings casino

  465. Pingback: conspiracy talk

  466. Pingback: furry boots

  467. Pingback: orosbu çocuğunun sitesi

  468. Pingback: djecrichard2online

  469. Pingback: she said

  470. Pingback: Cialis bez recepty

  471. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  472. Pingback: Viagra

  473. Pingback: play angry birds

  474. Pingback: bebelusi

  475. Pingback: android cleane

  476. Pingback: new jordan shoes

  477. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  478. Pingback: nottingham escort

  479. Pingback: SPORTS ACCESSORY

  480. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse yelp

  481. Pingback: fogo de chao brazilian steakhouse nyc new york

  482. Pingback: cutco steak knives white handle

  483. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse las olas

  484. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  485. Pingback: Viagra tanio

  486. Pingback: shooting

  487. Pingback: bikegames

  488. Pingback: Krystina

  489. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  490. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  491. Pingback: gordonia men free watches

  492. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  493. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  494. Pingback: Gabrielle

  495. Pingback: wedge boots

  496. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  497. Pingback: molodejka1415seria

  498. Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD

  499. Pingback: chung cư vinhomes phạm hùng

  500. Pingback: HIFU

  501. Pingback: trumpnews

  502. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  503. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  504. Pingback: friv

  505. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  506. Pingback: Eun

  507. Pingback: molodejka

  508. Pingback: carpet cleaning services

  509. Pingback: Claudette

  510. Pingback: pendik escort

  511. Pingback: karsi yaka escort

  512. Pingback: Donna Karan

  513. Pingback: free 2 days shipping

  514. Pingback: Xanax Regal Escorts

  515. Pingback: Other Adhesives

  516. Pingback: Waterproof

  517. Pingback: virus

  518. Pingback: corian black quartz

  519. Pingback: epoxy fast cure

  520. Pingback: molodezhka4sezon212223seriya

  521. Pingback: epoxy sealer

  522. Pingback: scientific trading machine discount

  523. Pingback: business

  524. Pingback: glitter mail

  525. Pingback: izmir eskort

  526. Pingback: info scuba diving

  527. Pingback: Visit This Link

  528. Pingback: podnosniki

  529. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  530. Pingback: Lee

  531. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  532. Pingback: Молодежка4сезон25серия26серия

  533. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  534. Pingback: chennai jio

  535. Pingback: psicologa

  536. Pingback: psychic phone readings

  537. Pingback: payday loans online

  538. Pingback: Kitchenette appliance

  539. Pingback: elixir generator

  540. Pingback: useful link

  541. Pingback: kaybol

  542. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  543. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  544. Pingback: protein powders

  545. Pingback: how to get followers for instagram

  546. Pingback: verified paypal accounts

  547. Pingback: sites de rencontre

  548. Pingback: global spiritual life coaching online

  549. Pingback: Watch Movies

  550. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  551. Pingback: this site

  552. Pingback: Richard Warke

  553. Pingback: Saldo Sodexo

  554. Pingback: dentistry for kids

  555. Pingback: jdm engine

  556. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  557. Pingback: Hanna

  558. Pingback: togel

  559. Pingback: unlock her legs

  560. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

Top