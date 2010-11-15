Under Armour CEO Preaches the Possible

Kevin Plank began Under Armour with the simple goal of making a better T-shirt for athletic training – one that would compress and wick sweat away instead of soaking sweat up and weighing an athlete down.

That was the beginning, in 1996. But he kept perfecting and growing and tweaking, always ready to take on the next challenge. And the company that Plank began at age 23 with $16,000 in cash, $40,000 on maxed-out credit cards and a little help from family and friends has exploded into a global behemoth in the athletic retail world, topping $1 billion in revenue this year.

“We were always smart enough to be naïve enough to not know what we couldn’t accomplish,” Plank said Thursday while speaking as part of the Wharton Leadership Lecture series.

Plank is the CEO and founder of Under Armour, whose global headquarters are in Baltimore. He came to Wharton Thursday to share his story about the company’s growth trajectory but also to impart to students his bullish outlook. He spoke about entrepreneurship, and told the audience, “If I could do anything today, it would hopefully inspire you to go, and frankly inspire you to go try.”

At Under Armour, Plank has instituted the general rule of “No loser talk.” The idea is that he wants his employees to focus on what is possible and how to make that happen. As someone who has grown Under Armour into a $1 billion blockbuster firm with 2,700 employees in just 14 years, he speaks from experience. Plank, just 38 years old, was recently named No. 15 on Forbes Magazine’s 40 Under 40 list.

Even former President George W. Bush referenced Plank and Under Armour in a press conference late in his presidency. Plank played the clip for the Wharton crowd, with Bush saying of Plank: “He was a dreamer. The man had an idea, he didn’t like the way his cotton shirts absorbed his bodily fluid when he exercised and he invented a better product.” Those early innovations in short-sleeved compression products became innovations across the sporting universe, ones that have captured the loyalty of a huge number of athletes – celebrity and otherwise.

Plank credits some of the company’s success to its mantra of “Passion, Vision, People;” something he picked up from a Chinese footwear executive while trying to strike a partnership between Under Armour and the footwear company. The executive told Plank that he uses those three criteria when determining whom to work with. Plank adopted that idea and encouraged students to think about those three things when evaluating their own situations and options.

Although Under Armour has become one of the largest players in the sports retail arena, Plank stressed that the company’s early growth was not as meteoric as that in recent years. But Plank and the people he surrounded himself with focused on what he termed “the four pillars of greatness: to build great product, to tell a great story, to service the business and to build a great team.”

It was also was critical to expand and grow with the appropriate planning, foresight and research. Under Armour did not jump headfirst into the footwear arena or into international markets. It first ensured that the expertise and groundwork were in place to allow Under Armour to successfully navigate the new area, be it a specific sport or women’s wear.

Having a carefully laid-out growth plan has not meant standing still. Quite the opposite. Under Armour prides itself on its ambitious outlook. As Plank said with a smile, “The vision we have is this – and I say this in the humblest way possible: ‘Vision – to build the biggest baddest brand on the planet!’”

Plank found a way, so to speak. And he encouraged would-be entrepreneurs in the audience to do the same, saying: “I’d hopefully like to leave you with the message of all that is possible and all that can happen.”