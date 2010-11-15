As Gemma Acton, Co-Chair of the Wharton Finance Conference, put it, “We wanted the Conference to have excellent panelists, high-profile keynotes and high attendance from both Wharton MBA and Undergrads – so we brought it to New York.” After its relocation in recent years to Philadelphia, this year Wharton brought one of its most heralded conferences back to Manhattan. Held on November 5th, the event occurred at the Hotel Pennsylvania in midtown.

“We felt like we were coming from behind. During the boom, over 700 MBAs would attend this event – last year, it was less than 250. We had to make the content relevant and the event exciting,” stated Jen Hugo, Co-Chair of the Conference. This year, attendance reached the capacity of 550 people.

In a bid to capture student interest, a small team of second years started from scratch in designing the event last May. At a meeting that included leaders from the Wharton MBACM, the Office of Corporate and Foundation Relations and the Dean’s Office, the Co-Chairs presented the idea of jointly holding the Conference with the Undergraduate Finance Club in order to increase turnout and placate the banks who sponsor the majority of the Conference.

“It was a three-for-one. We got to create a relationship with the undergrads, increase headcount and better focus on sponsor needs,” offers Ms. Hugo. They accomplished all three goals. Sponsorship increased a whopping four-fold this year, and included such names as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Jefferies, and Deutsche Bank. “We had 13 sponsors. This particularly pleased us, as it more comes at a time when many banks are tightening their belts. It allowed us to achieve our vision of the event.”

In a novel move, Conference organizers decided to include roundtrip bus fair in the ticket. “We wanted to make it easy to attend,” said Marcela Jimenez, the Panel Director. Due to high sponsorship levels, however, ticket prices did not include the cost of transportation. In fact, tickets were cheaper this year than at last year’s conference based in Philadelphia.

The headline keynote speaker was Neel Kashkari, who famously engineered and implemented the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) in 2008. Wharton alumnus, Mr. Kashkari, is currently Head of Investment Initiatives at PIMCO and was nominated one of the Sexiest Men Alive by People magazine in 2008. He discussed broad macroeconomic forces and risks facing the world today. Conference attendees had the opportunity to engage Mr. Kashkari directly, asking a broad range of questions on the impact of U.S. government policies, the theory of the New Normal and prevention of future economic bubbles. Other keynote speakers were Brian Roseboro, Chief of Staff of the COO of UBS, and Rob Shafir, CEO of Asset Management of Credit Suisse.

Panels were well attended and included such topical subjects as “Behavioral Market Psychology”, “Sovereign Crisis in Europe” and “Project Finance in Latin America”. Hotel Pennsylvania was buzzing throughout the day with interested hordes of students and industry professionals alike.

“We are really thrilled with how it came together and hope that all of our attendees got what they were looking for from the day,” said Gemma Acton.