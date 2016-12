Looking for a Fast-Growing Market? How About Disasters?

Earthquakes in Haiti and Chile, floods in Pakistan, a drought in China, storms in Australia, a volcano in Iceland . . . an ever-increasing stream of natural disasters leaving millions of people dead, sick, starving or homeless and billions of dollars in lost global economic activity. Unfortunately, we live in a world where natural disasters are a fact of life.

Nushin Alloo and Sophia Umar, Wharton second years, want to inspire all of us at Wharton to apply our business expertise to solving disaster recovery challenges. Their idea will come to life on December 4 when over 200 students, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and government officials will gather in Huntsman Hall to explore the challenges and opportunities of disaster response and brainstorm solutions for recovery challenges in Pakistan. From Haiti to Pakistan: A Business Approach to Disaster Recovery, Wharton’s first-ever disaster recovery conference, will be held on December 4. Tickets are on sale now at www.fromhaititopakistan.com for $10 including lunch.

Conference speakers will explore ways that businesses and entrepreneurs can work alongside government to rebuild communities, feed and house displaced populations, and manage disaster risk for the future. The speakers represent leading firms—McKinsey, Deloitte, and General Electric, top government institutions—USAID and the Embassy of Pakistan, entrepreneurs—EcoEnergy Finance and Vestergaard Frandsen, and non-profits—Amnesty International and the Middle East Institute. Disaster recovery is an opportunity to make a true social impact while pioneering new businesses in diverse industries—energy, transportation, water infrastructure, food service and food delivery, housing development, and financial services. Take a look at a few of the conference speakers:

The Businessman. Dr. Andrew Cavey from McKinsey and Company recently returned from four months on the ground in Port-au-Prince leading McKinsey’s efforts to help the Haitian government coordinate post-earthquake reconstruction. A physician by background, Cavey has led disaster relief efforts on the Gulf Coast, in Liberia, and in Northern Sri Lanka.

The Government Official. Mark S. Ward heads up the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance in Washington, DC and has led reconstruction and development efforts in Afghanistan, Asia, Pakistan, and Lebanon.

The Entrepreneur. Peter Cleary leads communications and public relations for Vestergaard Frandsen, a European-based company that specializes in complex emergency response and disease control products, including LifeStraw® water purifiers and PermaNet® bed nets. These products help provide healthy water and reduce insect-borne diseases in disaster-stricken areas.

The Non-Profit Leader. Sam Vigersky works every day to address Haiti’s rapidly expanding post-earthquake cholera epidemic in his role as project officer for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). He helped develop a disaster recovery system at the University of Michigan and helped deliver financial services to disaster victims following Hurricane Katrina.

The Academic. Dr. Erwann Michel-Kerjan leads efforts to find risk management solutions to help mitigate the impact of disasters in his role as head of Wharton’s Risk Management and Decision Processes Center. He serves on leadership committees focused on improving disaster recovery for the OECD and the World Economic Forum.

Disaster relief efforts require all of these perspectives and more. Disasters challenge leaders from diverse backgrounds to work together in challenging, rapidly changing environments with few dependable resources. Sounds exciting?

Not just exciting but impactful. This conference is your chance to discover the challenging, meaningful, and varied career and entrepreneurship opportunities created by the growing presence of natural disasters in our world. This is an important topic and an unbeatable place to make an impact.

