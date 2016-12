On November 12th, a Wharton team consisting of Samuel Byun (WG’ 12), Michael Carroll(WG’ 12), and Derek Lin (WG’ 11) was crowned champion of the UNC Kenan-Flager Business School Alpha Challenge Stock Pitch Competition. Wharton beat out 14 teams from the top MBA schools across the US and UK in one of the premier MBA investment competitions. The competition gave teams one week to select a buy and sell idea from a subset of 60 stocks and required teams to give a 20 minute presentation. Of notable mention was Wharton’s 2009 team consisting of Fabio Silvagni (WG’ 11), Melissa Claugus(WG’ 10), and Lee Bressler (WG’ 10) who came away with the performance award for best 1 year return based on last year’s stock ideas giving Wharton a clean sweep in this year’s events.