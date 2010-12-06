Wharton Team Wins 2010 National Real Estate Case Competition The Wharton JournalDecember 6, 2010 Uncategorized JARED HALPERIN (WG ’12) The team from Wharton won first place at the “Ninth Annual 2010 National Real Estate Challenge,” held on November 18, 2010 and hosted by the University of Texas at the McCombs School of Business. The six-person Wharton team included class of 2011 member David Beznos, and class of 2012 members Josh Abramson, Jared Halperin, Alan Heck, Victoria Ornstein, and Amol Tripathi. The competition provided 20 of the nation’s leading business schools the opportunity to present their knowledge of real estate private equity, asset and residual land valuation, discounted cash flow analysis, distressed debt workouts, and restructuring strategies. More specifically, each team was asked to develop a restructuring plan that aligned both the real estate private equity sponsor and lender’s interests on two distressed loans related to an office development and raw land. Successful teams explored issues such as liquidation vs. extend and pretend scenarios, recourse burn down, debt modification, market and lease-up risk, reputational impact, as well as legal and loan document diligence. After all 20 teams presented to a judging panel of real estate professionals from prominent companies, the top four teams advanced to the final round where Wharton emerged victorious. Despite the competitive nature of the event, our team maintained a work hard – play hard strategy all along the way. Aside from our grizzled veteran teammate, Josh Abramson, who has been competing in Science Olympiad, Oceanography, and Magic the Gathering competitions his entire life, this event in Texas was our team’s first time at an academic rodeo. Thankfully, we were guided by Austin, Texas native Alan Heck, who graciously led us to classic Texas BBQ restaurants and other local establishments along the way. While most of the team enjoyed the seasonally warm Texas weather, Victoria Ornstein kept the team on its toes by encouraging case practice sessions in a brisk 102 degree temperature-controlled heat room. Each team member brought something different to the competition. We even had a former professional voice actor on the team. Whereas you once may have heardAmol Tripathi shouting at you in such video games as “Grand Theft Auto”, at the real estate competition his vocal clarity and intonation really resonated with the judges. Speaking of being judged, the most frightening part of the competition for me was when I had to deliver news to team captain David Beznos that I had lost my suit pants at 8pm the night before the competition. In a panic, I ran out to find the only open clothing store in Austin. A few bizarre taxi rides ensued, along with a quick off-market cash transaction to convince a tailor to reopen his store, and the team wardrobe was back in business. In the end, our team delivered a polished and thoughtful presentation to the judges. We were proud to represent the Wharton real estate community, and we enjoyed meeting students and industry leaders from across the country. To my surprise, upon announcement of our first-place finish, even Beznos cracked a smile. Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors The Wharton Journal
