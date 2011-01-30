Sun-kissed in January: The Southeast Asia Trek 2010

With the promise of pristine beaches, 80-degree weather, diverse cultural experiences, and $1 beers beckoning from halfway across the world, 29 participants comprised of Wharton students and their partners headed off to Southeast Asia last winter break to participate in a 10-day trek spearheaded by the Southeast Asia Club.

First stop was the urban city-state Singapore, arguably the most cosmopolitan country in the region. Hui Ting Chan (WG ’11) led the group on a 2-day tour of her home country, showcasing its neo-modern architecture along with its famed efficiency. Among the sites visited by the group were the iconic Merlion, the historic Malaysian quarter of Kampong Glam, and the majestic Marina Bay Sands which offered a beautiful view of Singapore’s cityscape at night.

With the taste of Hainanese chicken rice still lingering on their palates and with no one having been fined, the group hopped onto a plane and flew on to their next destination, the Philippines – where Bennett Aquino (WG’11) and Pablo Singzon II (WG’11) took over duties as tour guides. After spending one day exploring the historic Old Manila, the group flew out to Boracay beach, a jewel among the Philippines’ 7,000 islands. World-famous for its powdery white sand, crystal blue waters, and amazing nightlife, Boracay gave the participants exactly what they were looking for – down time by a gorgeous beach, cheap massages, water sports, scrumptious tropical food, and some downright partying. To no one’s surprise, the highlight of the leg was spending New Year’s Eve on the beach with fireworks blazing in the sky, soft sand underfoot, and with friends all around.

Sun-kissed, buzzed, and satisfied, the group then headed over to the last leg of the trek – the “Land of Smiles,” Thailand, where Om Kaosa-ard (WG’11), revealed his hidden talent in stand-up comedy as the tour guide. The participants were afforded different views of the country during their 4-day stay, whether on the back of an elephant walking through the sprawling wats of Ayutthaya or in the back seat of a tuktuk zipping through the streets of bustling Bangkok. Other highlights of the Thailand leg included the floating market which the group had to access through a series of canals or klongs via motorized longboat, a cultural presentation showcasing various Thai dances and practices, and the King’s Grand Palace in Bangkok which houses one of the country’s most precious relics, the Emerald Buddha. All along, the group was delighted with amazing food, with buffet after buffet showcasing some of the best dishes that Thailand had to offer.

At the end of ten days, a group of 29 adventurous people had traversed three different countries and 8 different cities, gained some 200 collective pounds, and had an absolutely great time. And while a great deal of thanks has gone to the organizers, most of the credit really should go to the participants, who were truly the key to what was, for many, one of the best experiences at Wharton so far.

And to them we say: Thank you, lah.