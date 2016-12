The Importance of Open Dialogue

Wharton students are engaged in thousands of activities at any minute in the day, trying to juggle an endless list of responsibilities and obligations. With this chaos happening all around us, important issues are sometimes forgotten and then buried.

Our talented and diverse student body has created an unparalleled richness of experience in student organizations and a distinctive student voice. Because there are so many of us and we are often surrounded by others like us, it’s easy to lose sight of the other parties who are integral to our experience- the professors and administration. Since the student body is extremely independent, we were surprised when we received a insightful op-ed on teaching quality at Wharton from Peter and Minyang, the Co-Directors of Academic Affairs. For the first time, a subject integral to our Wharton experience was voiced aloud, powerfully and succinctly.

Professors’ lecturing ability and willingness to engage students impacts every student’s Wharton experience. It is no secret that the majority of students are disappointed by the quality of teaching and often cite the classroom experience as the number one disappointment of the Wharton journey.

Everything matters. Nothing operates independently. Even if recruiting and socializing sometimes appears to take precedence over academics, teaching quality not only affects our ranking as a school, but also affects us directly when we cannot apply what we learned at Wharton to our future jobs and meet employers’ expectations.

The benefit of open dialogue is to promote awareness. As a student body, we are generally aware of underlying issues that affect us, but others have a different perspective. If we are dissatisfied, we must voice our concerns aloud to jump-start the first part in the process to effect change. We cannot accept the status quo. The Wharton experience does not end when we receive that precious piece of paper in May. As a member of the largest alumni network in the world, we must continue to work for improvement. Accepting the status quo is not an option if we care about Wharton and our future accomplishments.

In the process of change, continuing an open dialogue enhances accountability and ensures that initiatives become actions. We owe it to ourselves and future Wharton graduates to speak up. Although we are aware that the highlights of the Wharton Journal often consits of lighter fare — Overexposed, He Said She Said, and FYI (and sometimes rightly), we encourage the Wharton community to engage in an open dialogue with each other and to bring up issues that really affect us as students. We hope that students and faculty will view the Journal as a vehicle to share experiences that are important to them during their time at Wharton. Only in digging deeper and being authentic about our experiences can we capture the most from them.