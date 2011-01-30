You Know You’re Dating a Wharton Student When… The Wharton JournalJanuary 30, 2011 Uncategorized KAMIE CONDREN (WG Partner ’12) Hello Whartonites! The “Old Ball and Chain” errrrr I mean Partners Club got ourselves a column. You may or may not have noticed us crashing your parties, sneaking into pub and mistakenly making you think we actually go to Wharton (Cohort P). So we figured since we already know so much about what’s going on in your lives, it’s time you find out what mayhem we’ve been up to. But let’s start from the beginning, since we do have some prospective students/partners around campus this week. A little bit about us and why we are all that and a bag of chips: Anyone who is a significant other of a Wharton student is considered a Wharton Partner. The Partners Club provides a social outlet and support network for partners and their students. The club is made up of a partners panel and committees who put together social, cultural and informational activities for its members. Another part of Partners Club is the Kids Club for expecting, new parents and families at Wharton. The Wharton Kids Club is here to serve as a resource for families to make the transition to Wharton and Philadelphia easier, while also providing great activities and friendships along the way. Tune in next week when we reveal inter-cohort relationships!…. we kiiiid. You Know You’re Dating A Wharton Student When… • You find yourself introducing your significant other as “my student” • You’re forced to create excel spread sheets to “justify” expenses • Love letters come by email in bullet point format or slide show presentation • The letter combination “LT” suddenly takes on several different meanings to you • When you mention, “Cohort P” students respond, “I didn’t know we were up to P now?!” • Quality time is spent critiquing speeches, proof-reading or watching your “student” on the computer. • Your significant other has redefined networking as playing flip cup, singing karaoke and taking shots until 3 am on a week night. • After you replied, “no” when asked if you go to Wharton, they suddenly express a new found extreme interest in you • You realize your daily routine eerily resembles that of a Stepford Wife • Your partner takes recruiters out on more dates than you • You find yourself hacking into your partners Outlook Calendar to schedule quality time because, “If it’s not on the calendar it doesn’t exist.” • Your conversations with friends start sounding like case studies, “Tell me why you think Nordstrom is more successful than the other department stores…” • DIP week is the Bain of your existence Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors The Wharton Journal
