Entrepreneur’s Corner: Gamma Basics

Gamma Basics is a healthcare software company focusing on the areas of diagnostic imaging, radiation oncology, and nuclear medicine. Our first product, GrayCAD, helps hospitals plan their new facilities and capital equipment installations in a way that complies with radiation safety guidelines.

When hospitals install new radiation oncology equipment, they need to do a series of calculations in order to demonstrate the radiological safety of their facilities to government regulators. The process is a bit like filing your personal income taxes in that the calculations aren’t necessarily difficult, but can be extremely tedious. Think of GrayCAD as the “TurboTax” for radiation safety.

Q: How did you come up with the idea? What inspired you?

Before enrolling in the MBA program I was in Penn’s Masters of Medical Physics program. The things I learned in the program, together with some prior work experience, convinced me that this was a product that could make medical physicists’ jobs easier, and was able to be developed by a relatively small group of developers with a relatively small amount of money.

I had been involved in various small entrepreneurial projects throughout my life, and thought this would be a great next step. I’ve never wanted to work for someone else. Entrepreneurship provides a creative outlet unlike anything else I’ve done. And my short attention span probably makes me a really bad candidate for a “real” job, so I figured I’d better give GrayCAD a shot.

Q: What resources at Wharton and Penn have you used to help you with venture?

I was accepted into Wharton’s Venture Initiation Program (VIP) during my second year in the physics program. The VIP provides student entrepreneurs with shared office space, free printing, regular mentoring sessions, and an opportunity to interact with other active entrepreneurs on campus. I can link about 85% of Gamma Basics’ inflection points directly to guidance I’ve received from the VIP program.

I’ve met many of my best contacts outside Wharton through Wharton Entrepreneurial Program (WEP) social events. Taking advantage of WEP networking events and the EIR program has given us an opportunity to discuss our business model with successful entrepreneurs from different industries. This has really helped shape our execution plan.

Q: What are some of the unique challenges you faced in this venture and how are you working to overcome them?

People involved in entrepreneurship like to hear that your company is going to be doing a billion dollars a year in revenue by year four. The fact that we’re entering into a small market means that most traditional VCs aren’t interested in funding us. But the fact is we have a much higher probability of success than we would if we were tackling a billion-dollar problem. So this has made us more attractive to mentors and investors that are interested in seeing the product be successful and profitable, even though we’ll never do $200MM in annual revenue.

As far as the product goes, we’re looking to have people use software to perform a task they’ve been performing “by hand” for the past fifty years. But once users see the output of our software next to a traditional radiation safety analysis, the value proposition becomes pretty clear.

Q: Where are you now with venture and what are you hopes for company in future?

We recently closed our angel funding round, led by Greg Bentley of Bentley Systems, and we’re hoping to complete the first corporate deployment of GrayCAD in January. We’re shooting for individual user licenses of GrayCAD to be available by March 2011.

In the long term, we’re hoping to grow Gamma Basics into a provider of innovative software solutions for a variety of niche problems in the health care industry. Big companies like to solve big problems, but they’re bad at executing on the details. We’re hoping to become experts in the details.

Q: What advice do you have for other students looking to start ventures?

It’s a bit cliché, but the best way to start a business is to start a business. I think many potential entrepreneurs spend a lot of time waiting for all of the details of their lives to align before starting a company. There is never a right time to take a risk, and if you spend too long waiting for the perfect time, you’ll never start.

Also, I hear a lot of people say they’d like to start a business but don’t have an idea. Most successful products seem to come from someone identifying a pain point they have personally, and then realizing that others have the same issue.