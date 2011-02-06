Entrepreneur’s Corner: Baby.com.br

Immediately after undergrad, my cousin and I decided to begin exploring entrepreneurial ideas. Over three or four months, we brainstormed dozens of ideas and ended up experimenting with a few of them, trying to further vet and test ideas. During this time, I heard about a company selling pool tables online, and I immediately knew that we could manufacture our own pool tables in China and then retail them ourselves. Within a couple weeks, we were in China visiting pool table factories. We started pre-selling pool tables online, which allowed us to help finance our inventory purchases. Within days, we started receiving calls to see if we had a retail store in our local market. We convinced my aunt to allow us to paint her basement and create a little showroom. She began taking phone calls and selling tables for us on a daily basis. It was enough validation to open up a store of our own. A few months later we opened another store in Atlanta, where we could begin fulfilling our East Coast orders. Within a year, we had sold approximately 500 pool tables, and a few years later we had become the largest retailer of pool tables in the US.

Q:You recently sold Pooltables.com. How did you know it was the right time to do so?

We hadn’t originally planned on holding on to the business when we went to b-school (my cousin Kimball Thomas is at HBS), but we held on a few years longer than anticipated because of the economy. We figured that by sticking it out through the recession we’d be able sell at a higher multiple. Plus we weren’t entirely sure what we’d be doing after business school, so it was a great safety net. This all changed when we began having significant traction with a new business we’re currently working on, and we decided that it was time to take our chips to a new table. We knew that we wouldn’t be able to manage two businesses at once, so we contacted someone in our industry who had previously tried to purchase the business and let him know that we might be interested in doing a deal.

Q: Your new business venture is in the baby space in Brazil. Why the decision to enter this segment and why Brazil?

I was at a Wharton information session about four years ago and met with a Wharton professor who took interest in our pool table business. He had been working closely with the founders of Diapers.com and recommended that we connect. I had a number of calls with one of the founders over the next few years, and I closely followed their progress, watching them grow from $20 million to $300 million in sales.

During our first year in b-school, my cousin and I decided to spend our internship summer out in Silicon Valley to launch a new business together. During that year, we kept a shared Google doc where we kept track of business ideas. By the start of the summer we had about 50 ideas in our spreadsheet. We were able to quickly narrow down the list to four business ideas and throughout the summer we slowly vetted and tested those ideas. Ultimately, we ended up focusing all our time on the idea of replicating the Diapers.com business model in Brazil. I have spent 13 years living in Latin America and am in the Lauder program focusing on the region. As we evaluated the idea, we openly looked at many different countries and even different verticals/segments. We identified Brazil as the ideal place to launch an e-commerce business based on exploding internet penetration, soaring increases in B2C e-commerce sales and a large population. It is very early to be in the Brazilian e-commerce space, but not too early. We are convinced that we are entering Brazil at an inflection point. We also thoroughly evaluated multiple verticals and niche e-commerce opportunities. The online baby market in Brazil was very fragmented and lacked a market leader. It was also incredibly large and was expanding quickly as disposable income was rising in Brazil.

Q: How was starting this new venture in baby.com.br different from your experience with Pooltables.com?

We actually went through a very similar process. There was one thing that we did a little differently … we carefully evaluated the market size. The pool tables industry is estimated at about $100M, which we didn’t realize when we first launched that business. At the end of the day, it takes the same amount of time to build a $10 million business as it does to build a $100 million business. We knew that this time around we wanted to identify a business we could grow beyond $100 million.

Another difference between launching the two businesses is the financing. We bootstrapped PoolTables.com, maxing personal credit cards, getting a 2nd mortgage on my first home, borrowing money from friends and family, etc. This time around, we knew we needed to raise VC money because it is such a capital intensive business (Diapers.com raised about $70M in equity). One of our primary goals was to raise money from investors who could not just give us money, but who could help us build a defensible business. Fortunately, we’ve had a lot of traction and we’ve been able to raise money from some of the most prominent VC’s and Angels in Brazil and Silicon Valley.

Q: What is the single most important piece of advice you would give other students at Wharton looking to launch ventures?

Start training yourself to think of and identify new business opportunities. The more you do this, the easier it becomes, but it takes practice. Figure out a method that works for you to track all these ideas. If you don’t write them down, you’ll forget them. You need a centralized location for your ideas. Your idea bucket should be more of a funnel where ideas are constantly being poured in, but only a few are coming out in the end. Keep the ideas pouring, even if you have an idea or two that you like. For me, it has often been the second or third “great idea” that ended up winning out.