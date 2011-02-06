Wharton Team Wins Bordeaux Tasting Competition The Wharton JournalFebruary 6, 2011 Uncategorized MEGAN O’CONNOR (WG ’11) A team of Wharton students drank their way to victory last week when they won the preliminary round of 20 Sur Vin, the Bordeaux Left Bank wine tasting competition held by the Commanderie du Bontemps du Médoc, des Graves, de Sauternes et de Barsac. The competition took place in the French consulate in New York on January 29, 2011, where Wharton competed against four other American business and law schools: Columbia Business, Columbia Law, Kellogg, and HBS. The four-person team consists of Wharton Wine Club presidents and board members Nicolas Bentz (WG ’11), Elizabeth Jetton (WG ’12), Megan O’Connor (WG ’11), and Margot Stern (WG ’11). They readied themselves for the competition by studying the Bordeaux region and subjecting themselves to a rigorous schedule of weekly wine drinking. Every minute of preparation turned out to be needed. The competition began with ten multiple-choice questions, such as “How many AOCs are there in the Médoc?” and “At what date did the Pessac-Léognan appellation first come into existence?” The tasting portion followed, in which teams answered two questions each about three flights of wines. Tasks included designating appellations and ordering vintages. Questions included, “Here are three Sauternes, two of which are of the same vintage. Pick the outlier and name its year.” After the competition, the contestants and the Commanderie sat down to a celebratory dinner accompanied by Left Bank wines. Wharton’s team is now preparing for the final round of the competition, which will take place at Chateau Lafite-Rothschild in Bordeaux on June 17th. Eight business and law schools will be competing, two each from the United States, France, the UK, and Asia. HBS won second place in the U.S. preliminary round and will also be attending the finals. While in Bordeaux, contestants will be treated to a gift of Grande Crus Classes wines and a tour and tasting of the great Left Bank chateaux. While collegiate pride is the main force driving the competitive spirit, the final prize raises the stakes: Each member of the winning team will be awarded a magnum of Lafite-Rothschild and will attend the biannual VinExpo dinner. This is the first year that contestants outside France and the UK are invited to participate in 20 Sur Vin, and Wharton’s team is eager to make their school proud. Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors The Wharton Journal
