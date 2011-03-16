It’s Begun: the Global Facebook Media E-tailing Takeover

terminator-robot-killing-machine FINAL

“I for one welcome our new computer overlords.” – Ken Jennings after losing to IBM’s Watson computer on Jeopardy

What happened on August 29th 1997?  Well, in reality, not a whole hell of a lot.  CNN’s top stories of the day included one about an escaped pot-bellied pig that led police in an unnamed town on a low-speed pursuit.  Suffice it to say, it was a slow news day.  But according to James Cameron’s 1997 film, Terminator 2, August 29th 1997 is Judgment Day.  In the film, on that day, an artificial intelligence network used by the US Government called Skynet becomes self-aware and, believing human beings to be a threat, initiates a nuclear holocaust which essentially wipes out the human race.

For media retailers, Judgment Day may be around the corner.  The system has just become self-aware.

In the December 13th, 2010 issue of the Journal, I wrote about the inevitable entry of Facebook into the world of media e-tailing, an effort that Google had clumsily attempted around that time.  For Facebook, it seemed to be the next logical step for the company to take.  In their own words, the future of media would be social.  So if your friends will become the filter through which all media comes to you, why shouldn’t Facebook make a buck or two in the process?

Just last week, Warner Bros. signed a deal with Facebook to offer digital movie rentals through the social network for $3 per viewing.  The first movie offered through the service will be The Dark Knight with additional films being added on a regular basis.  It can only be assumed that the other major studios will follow suit soon, especially considering that all studios have been looking to move away from the Netflix model of a flat fee for unlimited streaming to an a la carte, pay-per-view model.  (It should be noted that, after the announcement of the deal was made, Netflix’s stock price dipped).

Like Amazon and Netflix, Facebook sees itself as a tool for generating customized recommendations that will help users find content that they will enjoy.  Until now, they have done little to nothing to monetize that service.  Although this is not yet a full-blown entry into the e-tailing space, this is certainly Facebook’s first step in that direction.  How long before it moves into the outright sale of music, movies, and e-books?  For Netflix, Amazon, and iTunes, Judgment Day is nigh.

