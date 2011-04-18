Entrepreneur’s Corner: Squid.by

squidby

Marty Brown and Bill Kang (WG ’11)

How did the idea for Squid.by come about?

In our time at Wharton, we’ve really enjoyed collaborating with our fellow students on a number of artistic endeavors, ranging from videos to music. Given how much we enjoyed this collaboration, we felt there was an opportunity, in the rich media space, for online collaboration – and video seemed like an opportunity that was ripe for the taking.

Why should students use Squid.by?

In the short term, it’s a powerful way to show someone that you (and others) care about them. Got a friend’s birthday coming up? Ten smiling, friendly faces saying (or singing) “Happy Birthday!” are better than fifty Facebook wall posts. In the long term, we hope people use Squid.by any time they want to simply make videos with friends.

What are some of the biggest lessons you’ve learned in the process?

You won’t know anything for sure until you put something in front of users. Even if you have significant design/ user interface experience, putting your product in front of users will help you gain tremendous insights into what works and what doesn’t. That’s why we pushed quickly and cheaply to release a (far from perfect, but functioning) beta version of Squid.by into users’ hands. The feedback we’ve received so far has been unbelievably helpful, and will undoubtedly make our next release better.

If you could give one piece of advice to other students looking to start ventures of their own, what would it be?

Talk to your peers early and often. Guessing market sizes and predicting cash flows tells you little about your idea’s true viability, but Wharton is full of people who are happy to listen to your idea and pick it apart–they’re not hard to find! In getting Squid.by off the ground, we’ve leaned heavily on the wisdom of peers such as Cherif Habib, Roberto Medri, and Chris Lee–and we wouldn’t be where we are today without the help they’ve provided. Also, use elective class projects wisely – your teammates will often be happy to help you out by doing something that will help your business.

Authors

49 Comments

