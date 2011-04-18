Japan in Disaster: Lessons on Civility, Spirit, and Resilience The Wharton JournalApril 18, 2011 Uncategorized Misha Goussev (WG ’01) In disbelief, as the world watched the aftermath of the monster tsunami that struck Japan on March 11th, it became clear that we were witnessing events of historic proportion, perhaps not only for Japan, but for the rest of the world. In the eve of spring, Japan was hit by a triple strike. Unfolding as if in slow motion: first, there was the wave, which previously could only be seen in futuristic movies of apocalypse; second, a looming nuclear disaster which threatened to cripple Tokyo and its vicinities; lastly, low temperatures and snow hampering rescue efforts and further threatening survival. The severity of the situation and the further uncertainty, due to hundreds of aftershocks and the grave situation at the Fukushima nuclear plant, was powerful enough to test the spirit of the strongest. Nonetheless, the Japanese people remained calm, civil, considerate of others, and, above all, organized. This is in the face of the worst adversity to befall their nation since World War II. Having traveled to Japan multiple times, I, like many other foreigners, have been simply amazed by the level of organization, technological sophistication, and moral standards interwoven into the fabric of the Japanese society. Trains running with the precision and reliability of a Swiss clock, spotless common areas, and exceptional service virtually everywhere, are just a few examples of the external manifestation of the fundamental internal qualities of Japanese society: the deep sense of duty toward one’s community or group (shuudan) and one’s job. I felt compelled to reflect on this in my prior article, “Another Look at Japan: Enlightened Capitalism.”[1] Based on commentaries appearing in the media, we can now see that Japan’s societal mores remain strong even amid disaster: “…unlike other disasters where the world has observed looting, rioting and public outbursts of sorrow and rage, it has seen a country quietly mourning, its people standing patiently for hours in orderly lines for a few bottles of water. […] At stores across the city, long, straight lines of Japanese tsunami victims have been waiting for rations in the city. No one is directing these lines; they’re organized by the people themselves. […] At the front, which takes hours to get to in some cases, shoppers are limited to 10 food or beverage items. No complaints, no cheating.”[2] A heartbreaking story of the rescuer, Kenichi Suzuki, who lost his entire family, including his wife and four grandchildren, after he left his home to help close the tsunami protection wall at the first signs of the disaster, illustrates this quality even further. While, in general, the world’s response has been overwhelmingly supportive with aid and rescue teams reaching Japan within days and even hours, a disturbing question, perhaps premature, keeps appearing in the media coverage: Can Japan’s economy survive this tragedy? Will it not set it back for years, if not decades? Japan is not new to disasters and subsequent recoveries. Japan is not new to dealing with nuclear catastrophes, either. As one of the tsunami survivors stated after returning to the devastated area where his home used to be, Japan will get through this challenge and again rebuild “from scratch.” Not only will Japan rebuild, Japan will improve and innovate, turning the disaster into a springboard to new successes, as in the most recent example with Toyota. I believe most see it this way, as well, and have confidence in Japan; so, perhaps, in some way, I am preaching to the choir. What perhaps is less clear to many people is the extent of the aid of which Japan is now in need. As the spotlight of media begins to dim and events in the Middle East already top the news again, it can be easy to assume that Japan’s disaster is under control and the recovery underway. Japan’s spirit is strong and its people are resilient, tempered by frequent earthquakes and aided by technological sophistication on the one hand, and deep cultural principles on the other. Nonetheless, often without showing outward signs of distress, the strong and patient hurt, too. Now, is the time when Japan needs the world’s help the most. As is generally the case in such situations: they need financial support. Totals from the Center for Philanthropy show that the donations given to Japan by Americans during the first week after the disaster ($66 million) are pale in comparison to the amounts given to Haiti ($296 million) after last year’s earthquake and to the relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina ($547 million).[3] Everyone’s help counts and even $100 per person will make a difference. In some strange way, we are in debt to Japan. Lessons, which are being learned from the Fukushima’s nuclear catastrophe, are already being scrutinized by experts around the world and will likely help prevent future catastrophes in the US and other countries. The monster tsunami that struck Japan on March 11th helps us put things in perspective in our own lives. The financial tsunami of 2008, while economically devastating, did virtually no physical harm. Many people lost their houses, but they kept their families. Houses that were lost, in actuality, are still standing, and will again be used by people who can afford them. Unemployment increased, but unemployment benefits are plentiful, with food, water, and shelter available to those in the most need. Luckily, we don’t need to worry about the invisible nuclear enemy attacking us through the very air we breathe and the water we drink. An old Chinese adage says, a “person’s toothache is of more concern to him than a flood that killed a million people.” Perhaps it is true that “to each his own”; but as we are recovering from the aftermath of the financial tsunami, it is worthwhile to pause for a minute to acknowledge how much worse things can actually get and appreciate what we have. My heart and prayers go out to the people of Japan and their unwavering spirit. [1] http://www.whartonjournal.com/2.10095/another-look-at-japan-enlightened-capitalism-1.1453653?pagereq=1 [2] http://www.cnn.com/2011/WORLD/asiapcf/03/16/japan.cultural.order/index.html [3] http://www.kirotv.com/news/27249335/detail.html Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors The Wharton Journal
