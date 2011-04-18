Perspectives on Leadership: Nicholas Lumpp

On Wednesday, April 13th, Nic spoke to fellow Wharton students about his experiences starting the Somaly Mam Foundation which brings awareness to human trafficking across the globe and raises money for field operations in rescue and rehabilitation of victims in Southeast Asia. Where does somebody come up with the idea to support this cause and put so much energy behind it you might ask? After serving in the U.S. Air Force and then beginning an internet start-up, Nic watched a movie about human trafficking and was inspired to act.

Shortly thereafter, he and business partner Jared Greenberg were sitting on Laguna Beach and said to each other “let’s raise $1 million in the next year and donate it to an anti-human trafficking charity.” They soon met Somaly Mam, a leading advocate of the prevention of human trafficking and a former sex slave herself, and she urged them to come to Cambodia to see firsthand what they were supporting.

“The trip was life changing, “ Lumpp said, “you start to build relationships with the survivors and it’s a complete game-changer. Failure simply wasn’t an option.” Failure was something Nic had experienced a few times, but every time he picked himself up and drove on. For instance, Nic’s first skydiving jump resulted in a broken leg to his instructor after they narrowly missed power lines and buildings. Not long after, Nic became a member of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s parachute team and a skydiving instructor. In what he describes as his biggest failure, Nic was unable to monetize his internet start-up Kablinga.com after a year of dedicated work. Nic refused to give up on his ideas and dreams, and thus he began the Somaly Mam Foundation reaffirming that some of life’s biggest successes come closely on the heels of some of life’s biggest failures.

Nic and his Foundation have been featured on national television shows such as the Tyra Banks Show as well as in the New York Times, Marie Claire and Glamour where he and survivors give accounts of what many girls as young as six years old experience on the streets of Cambodia. “One of the goals of the foundation is to incorporate survivors into the organization, not just provide for them. Empowering survivors to be leaders in the fight against slavery is a key differentiator for us and the part that inspires me the most,” Nic said. Nic showed pictures of some of the rescued girls who are now a part of the Voices for Change program within the Foundation and who, in Somaly’s footsteps, are spreading awareness and helping free current slaves. These may be the ladies who will one day run the foundation.

In the three years since Nic and Jared founded the Somaly Mam Foundation, it has surpassed $5 million in annual revenue and has active supporters in Susan Sarandon, Russell Simmons, Daryl Hannah, and Brooklyn Decker, among many others.

Since coming to Wharton, Nic has stepped away from his role as Executive Director and wants to continue on the path that so many of his serial entrepreneurial mentors have paved. He has begun work on another project – chipintip.com – that he will pursue for the foreseeable future. When asked about his future role with and vision of Somaly Mam, he said that he will remain on the board and continue to raise awareness around the world. Others in the audience were curious what drove the foundation’s success, and he said that it was never once about him, but always for others. It was this commitment and selflessness that drove Nic to succeed, and in fact, he said that if he could go back, he wouldn’t have changed a thing.

Now you may be wondering what you can do. Go to www.somaly.org to find out more about Nic’s cause and make a difference.

Perspectives on Leadership is an innovative attempt to explore the unique leadership experiences of the Wharton MBA student body. It is designed to challenge us to think about leadership from new perspectives, while celebrating the experiences of fellow students. The series will continue in the Fall Semester with four more members of the Class of 2012.