Wharton Crew Battles Yale: Harvard and MIT Left Behind

Next up was a second race featuring both men and women from each program. These athletes though, all had several years of experience, and as a spectator put it after witnessing the first race, “That was a lot less painful to watch.” The Wharton rowers headed out from the dock feeling somewhat abashed about including only three women in the lineup, until Yale hit the water with a shame- less total of two girls. Nonetheless, style beat strength as Wharton took an early lead with college stand-out Matt Drago in the stroke seat, and held on through the finish line. Yale was close behind with Harvard and MIT in last.

Third came the women’s race. Things were looking up for the Wharton ladies early when a Yale rower stepping into the boat was overheard asking, “Are we rowing on the feather today?” If you’re not a rower, that may not mean much to you, but if you are, you’re probably thinking, “Keep this girl out of my boat.” At the gun, the Wharton women put on a real show. The boat included several novices, but they looked like they had been rowing together for years. The Yale boat, on the other hand, looked like the injured grasshopper was finally drowning. In rowing, “catching a crab” is the equivalent of a fumble. An infield fly. A gutter-ball. And these girls caught all the crabs in the river. Admirably though, they stuck with it and battled their way to the finish line. Unadmirably, Harvard and MIT did not.

Fourth, in the main event, Matt Drago returned to stroke the Wharton men. So to speak. Both teams sent out eight highly experienced rowers, and the race was tight from start to finish, but for the second time on the day, Yale came back from an early Wharton lead to take a close victory. For the fourth time, Harvard and MIT disappointed. After all the work and with the scoreboard tied at 2-2, Wharton and Yale returned to Fairmount Rowing Association on Boathouse Row for some Beef n’ Beer. In typical crew style, the celebration commenced with defenseless coxswains (think elves who drive boats) being thrown into the 40-degree river. Also in good tradition, the celebration ended ten hours later with a significant drop in dignity.

Congratulations to all the rowers!