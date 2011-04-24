Wharthogs Compete in World MBA Rugby Championships

Wharton Rugby

Stew Campbell (WG ’12)

With targets placed squarely on their backs, members of the Wharton “Wharthogs” Mens’ Rugby Club traveled to Danville, VA this past weekend to compete in the 31st Annual MBA Rugby World Championships. The 24 team tournament was hosted by the Duke Fuqua School of Business.

Teams were clustered into three team pods for Saturday’s play. Coming into the tournament, the Wharthogs were revered for their physical play and past success but found themselves in a difficult pool against an international slate of teams. In the first game, the Hogs squared off against a proud and scrappy INSEAD club. The strength and physical dominance of the Hogs, however, was evident from the first minute. Ngetha “Teflon” Waithaka capped an impressive first 10 minutes with a pretty try to the corner. After several devastating hits by the team’s flankers, second-year Wayne “Wayne’osauraus” Hao and first-year president Dom “Thunder down Under” Skerritt, Juan “El Matador” Gonzalez Goicoechea punched in his first of many tries for the weekend. Tomas “Twinkle Toes” Gazmuri finished the second half with his first try as a Wharthog to cap an emphatic first victory, 26-0.

After a brief rest, the Hogs faced off against a talented B side team from London Business School. Any fears of an upset were quickly put to rest when Gonzalez and Justin “Red Bull” Overdorff combined for three tries to put the Hogs up 15-0 only 10 minutes into the game. Bobby “Liability” Grajewski, Greg “O’Doyle Rules” Doyle, and Chris “Anchor” Sergeant delivered hit after hit as anvils of the forward pack. Marco “Problem” Mccottry made his presence known with a powerful 15 yard run through five defenders and Waithaka added another try after a nifty steal by Gonzalez to close the first half 27-0. Second line players dominated after halftime, with rookie Fernando “Tornado” Gomes scoring his first try as a Hog to finish the game 34-6. With two strong wins, the Hogs were well-positioned for the round of 16 and were set to face a strong SMU squad in the first elimination game.

Meanwhile, the Wharthogs B squad was battling in two difficult games on an adjacent pitch. Along with some additions from the Cornell squad, the Wharthogs fought valiantly against stacked Duke and LBS A sides. Firstyears Sendil “Brazilian Stallion” Rajendran and Ben “Oh Canada” Andrew left several opponents stunned after big tackles, while Varun “Tazmanian” Sud played with enough aggressiveness to nearly get himself kicked off the pitch. Second-year social czar Sean “Unbreakable” Richardson fought to the end, unfortunately injuring himself delivering a devastating tackle against LBS. With a pretty black eye but head held high, he led the Hogs off the pitch, exhausted yet proud.

Saturday afternoon finished with a roundof-16 match-up against SMU. Experienced, big and aggressive, SMU was a difficult opponent. Within five minutes, however, Mccottry had exposed gaps in the SMU defense with two powerful scores. Ten minutes later, a quick swing to the backs allowed Joe “Gator” Rosen to score his first try as a Hog. Rain started to fall as halftime approached, with the Hogs up 19-3. Lightning quickly followed, and with 10 minutes into the second half, the game was postponed. SMU, aware of its impending defeat, wisely called the game at 24-3. The Hogs finished the day 3-0 and entered Sunday with great momentum.

The next day’s match-up against the Smurfit of Dublin, Ireland will be remembered for years. The Wharton squad had the advantage, with Hao stating that “Smurfit was a stacked team, with veteran, technically-proficient players… however, we literally towered over the Smurfit, and the intimidation was evident from the opening whistle.” Third year law student Bob “Clydesdale” Ruff answered an early Smurfit kick with a powerful run from 15 meters out that left a path of destruction and set the early tone. Ruff put three players to their backs on his run, knocking one unconscious. It was five minutes into the match, but it was clear that the Hogs were set to physically dominate.

The next 10 minutes, however, changed the course of the match and tournament for the Wharthogs. After driving the Smurfit’s flailing pack backwards in the first scrum, the outsized and outmatched Irish forward pack complained to the referee that the scrums were dangerous and that uncontested scrums were needed. Inexplicably, the referee agreed, but then also failed to remove the outmatched Smurfit players. The Wharthogs size and strength advantage had been mitigated. Shortly thereafter, incidents of accidental contact left two Hogs with red cards. Now down players, the Hogs battled. The Smurfit excellent kicking was evident, and three long kicks left the Hogs down 9-7 at half. Duncan “King Kiwi” Orr started the second half with a brilliant try, scrambling over 15 meters to cover a muffed kick in the Irish try zone. Leading 14-9, the Hogs battled to keep Smurfit at bay, but a late kick and weakside try put the Smurfit up 17-14. Despite a frantic last few minutes, the Hogs came up short. Questionable behavior by the opponent and dubious calls by the referee made for a controversial finish to a heated and intensely physical match. Orr reflected, “With only 13 hogs on the field, it was always going to be a challenge to secure a victory. Keeping the final score to within a three point margin against the eventual tournament winners is testament to the determination, strength and spirit of the entire team.” Skerritt agreed, saying “We started this tournament as a group of impressive individual players, but we were not yet a team. Through the first day’s play, we formed the bonds and built the common understanding necessary to be strong team. It showed on that second day.”

The Wharthogs work on and off the field to represent the Wharton School. The values of dedication, leadership and teamwork are instilled on the pitch but stay with players for years. Encouraging tweets and emails from alumni around the world started on Thursday and continued through the weekend. Secondyears consider the club a key part of their Wharton experience and work as alumni to help current Hogs with job opportunities and mentorship. Said outgoing president John “Lonestar” Roberts, “I certainly didn’t expect to be playing rugby when I applied to business school, and I didn’t expect this team to be as important to me as it was. The Wharthogs were by far the best part of my MBA experience.”

An army of new players will arrive next fall to carry the values and camaraderie of the Wharthogs into battle next fall. Others should take notice.

Top