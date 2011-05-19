Graduation Remarks – Wharton MBA Commencement

Many of you know me for doing impressions of various celebrities and Wharton administrators. So I would like to first put Dean Robertson at ease. Sir, not to worry, this afternoon, you are safe. Professor Allen, watch out!

Today I would like to speak to you in my own voice.

For a moment, I would ask all of you to consider your favorite street in the world. Is it a well-travelled path like Central Park West or an unknown dirt road in the country? Perhaps it’s the Champs-Élysées in Paris or Singapore’s Orchard Road. If you crave speed and freedom you may envision Pacific Coast Highway or the Autobahn. If not, you’re probably thinking of the Jersey Turnpike.

And, yes, some of you might be thinking of Wall Street.

Locust Walk—the path that brought us here this afternoon—is one of the most beautiful roads that I have ever traveled, and not just because you are all so good looking.

Whether rushing to class on a rainy morning, or admiring the wintry display of holiday lights, traversing this special ground has always filled me with anticipation of what I might learn, or whom I would meet. Evening walks home from campus always evoked within me a sense of gratitude. Grateful to be a part of this University, grateful to have spent one more day with all of you.

At various times over the past centuries, entire societies have turned to a select few to find the road ahead.

Periods of recent history have seen scientists, engineers, teachers, soldiers, and politicians vested with the extraordinary responsibility of carrying the hopes and aspirations of the many.

In our time, that responsibility now lies with us, the future leaders of business.

When, in 1962, President Kennedy declared “we choose to go to the moon” he asked a generation of scientists and engineers to extend the scope of what was thought humanly possible. They were asked to be visionaries; to be heroes.

They worked to fulfill the aspirations of the world who, less than seven years later, would watch Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the moon.

Today, as we graduate, these most challenging, most imperative, and most impossible frontiers have returned to earth.

They include the formidable tasks of developing clean renewable energy, reinventing how we communicate and connect with each other, improving the quality and availability of health care, and the elimination of poverty.

The now astounding scope and power of enterprise can address all of these challenges and more. And, therefore, the world looks to us.

The organizations that we will lead, the innovations that we will develop, the ventures that we will start, have the potential to touch every human life profoundly.

For proof, we need only look to the past decade, which has illustrated the immense promise of business as well as its failings. We have learned that just as the diversity of our opportunities has grown, so has the gravity our responsibilities.

But who better to take on these responsibilities than us? Who more capable, more committed, and more eager to lead the way than this graduating class?

And indeed, we have already begun.

Following the devastating earthquakes in Haiti, Chile, and Japan, we, as a class, mobilized to help those affected. We supported each other, volunteered in affected areas, and raised thousands of dollars. And we didn’t stop there. Identifying the need for long-term sustained attention to disaster relief and preparedness, we engaged in discussions with our professors and administrators. Wharton now offers a course which partners students with aid organizations to develop strategic solutions for disaster preparation, relief, and recovery.

These and other accomplishments would not have been possible without the support and encouragement by our friends, families, professors, administrators, and the entire community of the University of Pennsylvania. To all of you, we are extremely grateful.

The world’s course of progress is now—more than in any other time—ours to set. And I am extremely proud to be part of our graduating class; one which I am confident will choose a road of success, of progress, of innovation, of fairness, and of compassion.

The poet Catullus wrote of a spring day like today, wishing his colleagues well as they too approached a crossroads:

Now my soul flutters in anticipation and yearns to stray;

now my eager feet rejoice and grow strong.

Be well, o sweet company of friends,

whom, having journeyed together far from home,

to separate roads return, by different routes.

Every success, every good wish, and congratulations, Wharton Class of 2011. I will see you on the road.