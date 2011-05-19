Graduation Remarks: Ayo T. Omojola

On a humid afternoon, shortly before pre-term nearly 2 years ago, I sat in a grassy park, by the water in Tribeca with my friend Amy. Amy asked me:

“Which would you choose: the most money in the world, or the best family, with a loving wife and healthy children?”

I had an answer, and as soon as I said it, I realized that it wasn’t the right one for me.

Amy’s question wasn’t really about money – Amy’s question was really about choices. Most of us aren’t so extreme as to choose one absolutely over the other, but many of us do struggle to balance the two. Over the past 2 years, I, like many of you, have struggled to balance the need to achieve, with the need to form and maintain deep and meaningful relationships.

I, like many of you, spent my time at Wharton pulled in a thousand directions; going to class, trying to get a job, and helping run clubs. I, like many of you, often struggled to balance my need to achieve, with my relationships. In fact, part of the reason we’re sitting here today, is because we’re an ambitious and high achieving bunch. Our whole lives we’ve chased and gotten the highest grades, the most prestigious titles, and the best offers, and why? We’ve chased them because they’re a tangible measure of what we achieve, and they help us keep score. Many of us have spent the past two years intensely focused on getting a job, that on average, we’ll only hold for 18 months after we graduate. We’ve been deliberate in making these choices because they’re easy to measure.

But amidst all this, we sometimes wonder if we’ve tipped the balance too far away from other important things in our lives; how to treat those around us, how to be there for those that depend on us, and how we love those near and dear to us.

It’s hard to be deliberate about these things, because you dont get an A for being a great friend. There’s no VP title for being a good dad. There are no fellowships for being attentive as a husband, wife, or partner. You definitely wont get a job because you stayed up late to comfort a friend who just lost a loved one. However, in the long run, how we lead our lives, and how we treat the people in our lives will matter more for our happiness and sense of fulfillment, than what job we have, what grades we get, and what positions we hold. None of these are easy to measure. None of these help us keep score. And we have to work as hard at these, as we do for those grades, titles, and offers.

In a few days we’ll go our separate ways, perhaps to high achieving jobs, or faraway places. Our city might change. Our jobs might change. Even our responsibilities might change. But our question remains the same, the question that Amy asked me that day 2 years ago:which would you choose?

I don’t pretend to have the right answer. We all must choose for ourselves. But whatever we choose, it will always be harder to measure success in our relationships, than success in our professions. So my challenge to you, my challenge to us, is this; work as hard at our relationships, as we do, at our careers, and be as deliberate in how we lead our lives, as we were in how we chose our jobs.

Thank you, and congratulations.