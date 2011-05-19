Graduation Remarks: David Adelman

Reflection. In pre-term I looked at my reflection in the mirror and screamed, “Damn I’m lucky, I go to Wharton!” Thanks Kembrel.

My reflection today is very different than the one back then. Standing before you now, I can finally appreciate that the opportunities we’ve had in the last 2 years are mind-blowing. Just like Edman’s British accent. Or the stage at Voyeur. We’ve all added to Wharton’s rich culture in some shape or form. And only through reflection can we see just how far we’ve come, and how much we’ve learned.

For me, the most powerful moment came on the way up a snowy volcano in Ecuador. I was there as part of the Wharton Leadership Ventures. After hours of a grueling hike up the steep and icy slope, a student fell ill with altitude sickness and could barely walk. He needed to get down immediately, or the consequences would be dire. At that moment, something amazing happened. All the other students on his rope team turned around, and helped him down the mountain to safety. These classmates, who had trained for months with the goal of reaching the summit, gave up that goal without a second’s hesitation.

The motto of that trip became, don’t reach the peak, but miss the point. Ladies and gentlemen, we are pretty darn close to the peak.

We’re graduating from one of the best schools in the world. The Wharton brand is so powerful. This summer, my boss went around introducing me by saying “He goes to Wharton, so listen to him.” Now granted it was my father, but still. People expect great things from us. That includes all of us, not just you David Bard. And the opportunities out there are endless. Yes, you can finally manage people at work.

So we’re nearing the peak. But let’s not miss the point. The real opportunity is to use our talents to make this world a better place. Wharton has given us a great start, with amazing clubs like the Nonprofit Board Leadership Program, or Community Consultants. Or with the outpouring of support we saw for important causes like disaster relief in Japan, Haiti, and New Zealand. So open your couch to your struggling entrepreneur classmates… like me… and open your mind to the opportunities you have to make a difference.

As you look at your reflection in the mirror tonight, try to ignore the 10 pounds of fat you added last week in Miami, and focus on the self-knowledge you gained in the past two years at Wharton: of your passions, weaknesses, and vision for how you can leave the world stronger than when you found it. And that’s what reflection is all about.

Thank you.