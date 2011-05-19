Graduation Remarks: Kathleen Bellehumeur

It feels like only yesterday that we were welcomed warmly into Hunstmann Hall. Anjani Jain warned us not to create cleavages in our community and Kembrel Jones shook our hands and said “Hi there little Buddy, thank you for choosing Wharton”.

At that time we were filled with so many questions – who will be on my learning team, will this be the transformational experience I’m expecting and why are there so many undergrads in this building and how are they so much skinnier than me?

So today, as we reach this important juncture in our lives, many of us are again asking ourselves critical and life changing questions, like: why has our time at Wharton been so awesome? (PAUSE). Seriously.

It’s true that the professional opportunities have been unparalleled and the social scene has been “epic” (PAUSE), but Im pretty sure they have resume books and theme parties at other business schools.

What I think sets Wharton apart, is our relentless and selfless devotion to the entire Wharton experience.

Without agenda, without ego, we have acted with urgency and persistence to create the most nurturing, supportive, challenging, highly leveraged, crystal ball gleaning, regression running, optimizing and synergistic community that I have ever been a part of. And believe me, I`ve been a part of some pretty synergistic communities.

In coming Wharton, I thought that the only thing that Philadelphia was good at was making shaved B grade quality beef sandwiches lathered in melted processed cheese and served with lazy contempt.

But what I discovered in coming here was that this community’s beef is grade A and we are all lathered in the tastiest liquid cheesey goodness that Wall Street board rooms have ever seen.

But as we embark with trepidation onto the next stages of life, it is easy to focus narrowly on the linear trajectory that we see in front of us, our careers. It is easy to lose sight of the parts of ourselves that we have developed during our time here at Wharton. But we must choose to allow our multifaceted selves to shine.

For example, if you are David Green, and you were in consulting and worked for the Wall Street Journal, but you are also a world class Eminem slash Dr Dre rapper with an unbelievable library of memorized song lyrics….. keep on expressing your talents. If you are Chris Fortier and you will be launching a nanotech start up next year that will no doubt save lives and things…., but you have a gift for crushing MBA egos through song, skit, dance and powerpoint, keep sharing that gift with the world. Or maybe you’re not David Green or Chris Fortier, but your name is Lynn Comerford and you’ll be working in consulting next year, but don’t let that stop you from continuing to beat up women from Penn Law.

If you’re still posting songs about the Wharton Core Curriculum on Facebook, ya then maybe it’s time to move on.

But in all seriousness, I can’t help but imagine, what if we continued to devote our talents as selflessly to the communities we find outside these walls as the one we found within them? If we were to give as fully to those communities as we have to this one, imagine the types of neighbourhoods, families, companies, countries and futures that we would build?

Class of 2011, congratulations!!! I hope that you continue to be the interesting characters, the complicated minds and the engaged citizens that you gave proven to be here, in your next stages of life.

Thank you!!!