Graduation Remarks: Nigel Cordeiro

Most of you know me as the smiley guy throwing out brainteasers or jamming on a keyboard, but I’d like to tell you about another side of my Wharton experience, one only about 5 people know.

Just before school started my dad passed away.  In fact, his burial was the night before preterm.  So instead of having time to quietly process what his death meant to me with my family, I had to meet 800 people and relearn calculus.  As you can imagine, this was overwhelming at times.

I remember being at a happy hour at Noche that very first week, when Hey Jude came on. My dad’s name is Jude and I so was overwhelmed I had to run out of the room.  As I was sitting outside, bawling on a stoop on 19th street, I was comforted by three classmates who would later become my closest friends.  I started to see how Wharton would be central to my healing, not just as an institution but as a community of some pretty remarkable individuals.

Like many of you, my dad is the person who I constantly turned to for guidance.  Especially entering a stage when there was no clear roadmap, I felt the loss that much more.  When I went through struggles like going 0 for 11 for consulting internships, I constantly turned back to his final words:

The day before he passed, we were all gathered around his bed. At this point, he could barely speak and we were hanging on every word.  He looked at my sister and I and said. “Take care of mom and Aunty Mena.  Make good choices.” and as we leaned in closer “don’t pay taxes”.   While those don’t seem particularly profound, they were actually reflective of Dad’s real core values.

Make Good Choices

My dad watched my sister and I meander in our career paths.  After college, I worked at a series of startups – basically my resume looks like it was generated by Mad Libs.  Watching us make these choices, Dad encouraged us to be much more thoughtful about our decisions.  Wharton is a crash course in just that. When we choose one path, we’re explicitly eliminating the others.  I’ll never be able to work at a hedge fund nor will I ever play rugby.  This 2-year timeframe forced us to be intentional about the way we spend our time.  It taught us the lesson:  “Say No, so what you say Yes to matters.”

Take care of mom and Aunty Mena

In other words, look out for the people that matter most.  Those classmates that helped comfort me back in preterm became some of my closest friends.   Later, when I’d go to pub and feel overwhelmed by the sea of faces, I scanned the crowd for those friends and clung to them like a warm blanket.

The close circle of confidants is incredibly important, but its not the only family at Wharton. Dad also stressed the importance of building a larger community around us.

I took that to heart sitting in the giant cabin at Iroquois Springs.  I wanted to do my part to help my cohort bond and started the “Izzy Izzy Izzy, Eye, Eye Eye!” cheer that you probably all hate.  But two years later, I feel incredibly fortunate that we became so close and became a sort of extended family for each other.

But bigger than that, our entire class feels like a community bonded by two years of shared experiences.

Don’t Pay Taxes – Well, that was just his goofy and often sarcastic sense of humor. For the record, Dad paid his taxes diligently every year, he just knew that that was when his family needed it most.

I want to close by thanking you all, sincerely.  First for helping to bring Dad’s words to life; But also for being part of one of the more unlikely healing process I could have ever imagined.  Thanks to Mom and my family sitting up there for tolerating and supporting me all this time and in the years to come.   Most of all, I want to thank Dad for, well everything.  This one’s for you Dad!

