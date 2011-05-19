Graduation Remarks: Selina Wang

In many ways, our graduation year from Wharton is a matter of luck. The decision to apply in 2008, to matriculate in 2009, to even attend Wharton at all, was made independently of the classmates sitting next you.

But, as we leave this institution, it’s abundantly clear that it is the people sitting next to you who made Wharton what it is to you today. Business school is a time where we connect who we actually are with who we hope to be. We shine a light on both our strengths and our weaknesses in an effort to emerge a better person. And, we, really I, could not have done this without the help and aid of you, my fellow classmates.

From you, I learned that failure is not something to fear but rather something to celebrate: it’s a sign that you’ve tried your hardest, a sign that you’ve pushed yourself to new boundaries and learned what you’re made of. From you, I learned that I didn’t get into Wharton by luck, didn’t develop deep friendships on a whim, didn’t make it to this podium today by accident. From you, I learned to be me.

On my first night in Antarctica two winters ago, I woke up at 4 AM to the sound of my teammates vomiting, marking the beginning of a very rough 24 hours. And while those men continue to thank me today for taking care of them on King George Island, it’s really I who should be thanking them.

Thanking them for demonstrating grace and humility under distress, thanking them for showing that revealing your weakness can be a sign of strength, thanking them for supporting me more than I helped them.

It’s moments like this that make me pause and look around this theater and think to myself: I am incredibly lucky to have classmates like you. An alum once told me: “I could go to Wharton 20 times, and each time would be different.” And, to some extent, I would agree, but as I leave Wharton, I know in my heart that I wouldn’t trade these two years with you as my classmates for anything and I can’t help but wonder: why is the class of 2011 so special?

All of us applied to top tier business schools at the height of the financial crisis. We had the confidence in ourselves to throw our hat in the ring when the competition was its fiercest, and we made it! Before we’d even met each other as a class, we had a shared experience of feeling blessed to be admitted to the best business school in the world.

And, it is this sense of humility and gratitude before we’d even stepped into Huntsman Hall that has shaped and colored our experience as a class. We have always been and always will be eager to make the most of our time here.

It is the class of 2011 that created the Perspectives on Leadership series to celebrate our fellow students and the Iron Prof to showcase our professors. We dove headfirst into the new global modular courses that took us to China, Israel, Brazil and beyond. It’s 2011 who battled through the first MGMT652 simulation and battled each other in the first Cohort Cup.

We learned MGEC and the Five Forces from Bill Kang’s music videos and turned Wharton Facebook updates into a YouTube sensation. Thank you, Follies, for giving this Berkeley, California girl the awe-inspiring power to bring back the dumpling.

And, it’s 2011 that put the words Baby.Brazil, Squidby, Flicsy, Meeteor, and Kembrel.com on the map. And we come out in fierce support of our classmates’ accomplishments, whether it’s a feature film production, a promotion to Major in the Army, or the birth of a first, second or third child.

So, celebrate, Class of 2011. Celebrate us. We’re already changing the world, and we do so in ways so humble and so generous, it’s a true inspiration in and of itself, and I challenge us to never lose that spirit.

We provide all this support and we build this community not because that’s just what MBA students do. It’s in the nature of our class. We recognize, support and celebrate the risk-taker in all of us. It takes courage to put yourself out there, and we recognize what it takes.

When I got this scar, I was just happy to be a part of the Wharton legacy. Today, it is with great pride and deep gratitude that I can call myself not just a Wharton grad, but a proud member of the Wharton Class of 2011.