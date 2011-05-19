My Wharton Experience: The Perspective of a Wharton MBA International Student and Mother of Two

I felt a strong affinity to Wharton right from the first day I stepped into Huntsman as a prospective student in August 2008. It was neither Welcome Weekend nor a pre-scheduled visit but I remember walking into the Admissions Office and being treated with such courtesy and consideration. Before I knew it, a first year African Student suspended his prep for the pre-term math exam and came to the scene to offer his perspective and to give me a tour of the campus. That was only part of the story but from those first interactions, I decided that Wharton was a strong fit for me.

In 2009, I got admitted to Wharton and the high expectations set during my prospective student visit was exceeded. I remain utterly grateful to Bimbo Salami, WG 2010, then Prospective Students Chair, Wharton Africa Students Association (WASA) for the critical role she played in my move from Nigeria to Philadelphia. I was moving here with my two young children and elderly mother without my husband. Therefore, I had to consider several factors that the typical MBA might not such as family friendly accommodation over proximity to campus, childcare, additional health care and living costs. Once Bimbo became aware of my circumstances, she went the extra mile to help me find resources required for my move. Shortly after coming to Wharton, I was so inspired to give back that I took on the role of Prospective Students Co-Chair, WASA and can only hope I was half as impactful as Bimbo in that role.

My Wharton experience has been phenomenal though different from that of most students. I would not attempt to belittle how challenging it was attempting to juggle my family responsibilities with academics, recruiting, co-curricula and extra-curricula activities but through it all I have emerged a stronger and better person. I prioritized my activities once I realized that I could not take full advantage of the numerous opportunities available at Wharton. For me, it was about depth rather than breadth. I didn’t go to a lot of parties and missed out on the treks but participated in a decent amount of conferences, festivals and small group events. On a good note this enabled me focus on academics; I enjoyed my classroom experience and was able to actively participate in class discussions – a differentiating part of the US educational system – and hone my communications skills. Initially, I was perplexed when I observed that Americans often struggled to understand foreign accents. Soon I realized it was due to underexposure – thanks to cable and satellite in Africa we watch American TV programs from birth and are accustomed to foreign accents but the reverse is not the case. Therefore I became determined to expose Americans in my cohort and various classes to the Nigerian accent as part of my contribution to the Wharton MBA. After all, many students came to Wharton because of the diversity of its student’s body, right!

My time here was laced with new challenges, new friends and new experiences. I look back at the past 21 months with a deep sense of achievement and gratitude. Going forward, I am excited about the opportunity to move back to a continent I love as a worthy ambassador of a school I will always cherish.