Reflection: Shayan Manzar

I was told by some that the MBA would be a welcome break from my work life. Though it was a welcome respite from the monotony of work, there was nothing in my experience resembling a “break”. The onslaught of academics and recruiting in the first semester left quite few of my classmates (and me) exhausted and bewildered. It was quite humbling to have people with whom I barely had a faint acquaintance provide tremendous support in navigating the recruiting labyrinth. While I eventually sold my soul to the consulting demons, it was heartening to see some of my classmates take the road less travelled by starting their own businesses. To name a few: Kembrel.com is now synonymous with college fashion and Stylitics just won the Wharton Business Plan competition.

Professor Brian Bushee had given 11 tips to our class for maximizing their Wharton experience during his convocation address in pre-term. Amongst them was the counsel to take advantage of the diversity of our classmates. This seemed self- evident at the time but it truly became a challenge given the incessant demand on one’s schedule. I am fortunate to have befriended people from countries such as Guatemala and Armenia whose entire population is less than that of my hometown. Where else could I have line danced to the tune of Boot Scootin’ Boogy (Wharton International Cultural Show a.k.a. WICS) and not be thrown off the stage? The creative talent of my peers is both intimidating and refreshing.

No mention of Wharton would be complete without reference to the intellectual powerhouses who populate our faculty. The highlight of my academic experience has been Professor Stuart Diamond’s negotiations class. One of the pervasive ideas in business schools and in management is that of game theory. We were exposed to it in our first semester through the prisoner’s dilemma example and the concept of the zero-sum game. For me, it was Professor Diamond who most clearly expressed a systematic deconstruction of this notion through the simple idea of expanding the pie. It seems surreal that most people regard this notion as radical but for Professor Diamond’s students, by doing so, they have gotten more.