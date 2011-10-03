Get Off Campus! This week’s local happenings

wj logo - ORIGINAL

If you missed the Philly Film & Music Festival or Popped! this past weekend, don’t fret. There’re still plenty of good things coming up around town. Here’s a quick and dirty guide to what looks good this week.

By Oana Cornis-Pop  

Music

Tuesday, September 27

Mount Eerie with Nicholas Krgovich

@ First Unitarian Church, doors @ 8pm

In 2001, Phil Elverum and the Microphones released The Glow Pt. 2, an amazing, unpredictable, expansive album. Elverum has been touring under the Mount Eerie name since 2003 and though the albums have sometimes been misses, this should be a good show.

 

Wednesday, September 28

Vice & Vitamin Water present Uncapped with Reading Rainbow + Cat Vet + The Homophones

@ Johnny Brenda’s, doors @ 8pm

The show is curated by the Raveonettes, it’s free, and there’re “free Sailor Jerry Rum” drinks. Whatever that means…

 

We Are Augustines

@ Milkboy Philly, doors @ 7pm

Two former members of Pela + KEXP buzz + Dave Newfield produced, you be the judge.

 

Friday, September 30

The Quelle Source + Wendy + Shorty Boy Boy

@ KFN, doors @ 8pm

Trying to show some Philly pride, local Philly bands, The Quelle Source, just got a Reader’s Choice award for best local indie band and we heard they’re pretty decent live.

 

Sunday, October 2

Explosions in the Sky + Wye Oak

@ Tower Theater, doors @ 7:30

Get your lighters out.

 

Drinks

Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m.-7 p.m; Sunday, October 2, noon–6 p.m
The Brandywine Harvest Festival: A Celebration Of Local Wineries
In agricultural terms, fall signifies the end of the growing cycle for crops. At Wharton, fall signifies the beginning of a growing cycle of drinking. Why not combine both! For more info go to www.bvwinetrail.com.

 

Save the Date
Thursday, October 6
Night Market #4: Chinatown
@ 10th and Race Streets, @ 7-11 p.m., pay as you go
The roving outdoor food market heads to Chinatown and is rumored to be featuring the public debut of Questlove’s food project (Quest Loves Food). For more info go to www.nightmarketphilly.org.

Authors

Top