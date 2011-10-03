Meet the Class of 2013: Erinn Smart

Erinn Smart WG'13

What is the most interesting thing you did pre-Wharton?

The most interesting thing that I did pre-Wharton was winning a silver medal with the US Women’s foil fencing team in the Beijing Olympic Games.  We were the underdogs going into the quarterfinal, semi-final and final rounds, so it was an amazing and thrilling accomplishment to win a medal for the United States. I started fencing at the age of eleven and always had dreams of making an Olympic team, but the medal was the icing on the cake.  Winning an Olympic medal was a life-long goal and at times it is hard to believe that I have achieved this.

What is something that none of your classmates know about you?

A few years ago, my brother and I were featured in an ad campaign for Silk Soy Milk.  We staged a fencing scene and had to pretend to be in an intense match versus each other for their commercials.  The best part was watching my brother drink soy milk, knowing that he couldn’t stand the taste of it.

What is your favorite place to which you’ve ever traveled?  What did you do there?

My favorite place that I have traveled to is Havana, Cuba.  I used to compete in a world cup in Havana every year, so I had the opportunity to learn about the city, people, culture and food.  I was amazed at the beauty and positive energy of the people, even though they faced serious political, economic and social problems.

What is something new you learned about Wharton since starting pre-term?

I have learned that Wharton has a supportive and closely-knit community that is encouraged by both the faculty and students.  The community supports new learning experiences, different goals and building leadership skills.  Everyone has been enthusiastic and outgoing, which has made for an exciting pre-term and first month.  I can’t even imagine where the next two years will take the Class of 2013.

How would your friends/family describe you?

I believe that my friends and family would describe me as a caring, humble outgoing, fun and competitive person.  Cohort F has seen my competitive nature come out on a few occasions and I’m sure there will be more to come.

Authors

61 Comments

  1. Pingback: office spaces

  2. Pingback: swingin millionaire legit

  3. Pingback: buy anabolic steroids for bodybuilding

  4. Pingback: warehouse space for rent

  5. Pingback: offices for lease

  6. Pingback: CDC in Best

  7. Pingback: Hot Top Quality Laser Targeted Buyer Traffic In The Make Money Online/ Home Based Business Niche That Gets You Commissions As Much As $2000 Per Sale. So Easy It's Funny! Hurry Before They're Full Try Out The Free Trial Here.

  8. Pingback: Clash of Clans Gems Generator

  9. Pingback: computer keyboard

  10. Pingback: شات صوتي

  11. Pingback: legal injectable steroids

  12. Pingback: buy oral anabolic steroids

  13. Pingback: see

  14. Pingback: modern furniture

  15. Pingback: http://www.entretien-menager-genial.ca

  16. Pingback: buy backlinks

  17. Pingback: matcha powder

  18. Pingback: reserver hotel de luxe

  19. Pingback: ankara eskort

  20. Pingback: ankara eskort

  21. Pingback: Real Clenbuterol 40

  22. Pingback: fastseo.ir

  23. Pingback: ankara escort

  24. Pingback: steroid sales

  25. Pingback: noleggio tensostrutture

  26. Pingback: exteria

  27. Pingback: movie2k

  28. Pingback: sekiz izle

  29. Pingback: porno

  30. Pingback: orospunun dogurdugu

  31. Pingback: anani siktigim

  32. Pingback: yesim aktas

  33. Pingback: Malaysia Company Contacts

  34. Pingback: pop over to these guys

  35. Pingback: life insurance lawyer attorney

  36. Pingback: economics tuition

  37. Pingback: economics tuition

  38. Pingback: economics tutor

  39. Pingback: You Got To Read This

  40. Pingback: you could try this out

  41. Pingback: ppc management

  42. Pingback: human growth hormone for sale south africa

  43. Pingback: repair leaking faucet

  44. Pingback: click here

  45. Pingback: informática serviços

  46. Pingback: malatya siksin

  47. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  48. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  49. Pingback: buca escort

  50. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  51. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  52. Pingback: pornoooo

  53. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  54. Pingback: film izle

  55. Pingback: orosbu çocuğunun sitesi

  56. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  57. Pingback: siktir git

  58. Pingback: siktir

  59. Pingback: siktir git

  60. Pingback: iv augmentin dosage pediatric

  61. Pingback: tren 75 reviews

Top