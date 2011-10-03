Meet the Class of 2013: Jamie Peace

What is your favorite place to which you’ve ever traveled? What did you do there?

While Afghanistan is not my favorite place, it certainly was interesting. This is a funny story from my time in the Marines, which I have not shared with anyone, what better place to do it than in Wharton’s Journal.

During the spring of 2009, I was deployed with my Marine Special Operations Team to the Helmand Valley, Afghanistan, and while conducting a routine mission in an Afghan village I was attacked by an angry cow.

By this time the operation had been underway for over 18 hours, the heat was debilitating, and the entire team was running on fumes. Upon completing the search of a particular compound, we started making our way to the exterior gate in order to continue the mission. I just so happened to be the first man walking out with my team of twenty a couple steps behind me, when just before I reached the gate, a cow came charging out of dark room, and blindsided me on my left, knocking me into the adobe wall on my right.

The force of the blow subsequently bounced me off the wall and landed me on top of the cow. We both fell to the ground, and while I would surely love to claim that it was intentional, I somehow ended up with the cow in a headlock. I can only imagine the awkward sight of a surprised Marine in full body armor and weapon lying on the ground wrestling with a cow.

At the time, my only concern was to get away from this 1000lb animal before I got hurt. I surely did not want to be the “idiot” team leader that was MEDEVAC’d due to a farm animal attack. I can’t fathom the humiliation, and thank my “lucky stars” that I wasn’t “that guy”. So, grabbing her head with my other hand, pushing myself to my feet and pushing her away from me, I got away, and the cow stumbled to her feet and ran out the gate to safety.

I turned around gasping for air, desperately trying to figure out what had just happened, only to see my entire team doubled-over laughing hysterically.

Of course, the jokes continued for months, there was even a “photo-shopped” image of my face on a man literally “grabbing the bull by the horns,” and I am certain I have not heard the last of, “Hey Jamie, remember when that cow kicked your ass?!?”