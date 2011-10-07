Get Off Campus! (Week of 10/3/11)

Here it is: your quick and dirty guide to what’s happening for the next two weeks (in case you’re not going away for fall break!).

Don’t Forget!

Thursday, October 6

Night Market #4: Chinatown

@ 10th and Race Streets, @ 7-11 p.m., pay as you go

The roving outdoor food market heads to Chinatown and is rumored to be featuring the public debut of Questlove’s food project (Quest Loves Food). For more info go to www.nightmarketphilly.org.

Music

Tuesday, October 4

John Maus

@ Johnny Brenda’s @ 8pm

Hypnagogic pop, vintage 1980s synth and noise, topped by vocals drifting from Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy to Joy Division’s Ian Curtis, John Maus’ songs seem to survive if only to question their own exaggeration. He has built a cult following since collaborating with Ariel Pink ten years ago and his live shows, gyrating between tectonic screaming and restraint, have gained notoriety.

Thursday, October 6

Jens Lekman

@ Philadelphia Ethical Society @ 8pm

The Swedish indie-pop artist might be impossible to describe without devolving into clichés but his straight-faced singing and shining melodies are hard to resist.

Josh Flagg & the Obligations

@ The Grape Room @ 9pm

The band’s newest album, Devastate Me, has roots; deep roots that allow its songs to sound simultaneously loose and tight without contradiction. Their songs brim with confidence, verses constantly evolving, sparse drums and tunneled bass falling and flowing layer over layer below distorted guitars and propulsive lyrics. A particle accelerator of tones and tenors that could and should erupt into convulsions but kissed at the roots with short, sharp drums and gritty bass ticks, these songs glisten.

Friday, October 7

Screaming Females

@ The Barbary @ 6:30pm

There’s only one female in this group but she definitely wails.

Saturday, October 8

The Besnard Lakes

@ Johnny Brenda’s @ 8pm

Joining the ranks of Montreal’s increasingly popular and prolific indie rock community, The Besnard Lakes released their first album in 2007 and gained traction with deliberation. They’ve recently pushed crunchy guitars over their electrification, but the detail-driven production is still there.

James Blake

@ The Trocadero @ 8pm

A dubstep producer that shapes, not samples, his voice on top of his melody’s magnetic core.

Sunday, October 9

Ladytron

@ Theatre of the Living Arts @ 7pm

Hi-fi.

tUnE-yArDs

@ Union Transfer @ 8pm

Lo-fi.

Monday, October 10

The Rosebuds

@ Johnny Brenda’s @ 8pm

Generally energetic and twitchy, the ex-husband and ex-wife team of The Rosebuds has turned somewhat subdued after some internal band issues.

Wednesday, October 12

J. Cole

@ Electric Factory @ 8pm

The long-awaited first release of Jay-Z’s protégé J.Cole at the end of last year was met with mixed reviews but Cole’s restless intelligence permeates in elaborate rhyme patterns and self-reflection.

Friday, October 14

RJD2

@ Union Transfer @ 8pm

RJD2 has spent his last few albums trying to take more control of his production process (releasing his last album, The Collosus, on his own label, RJ’s Electrical Connections). While he’s sometimes been criticized for trying to shove as many tributes to his record collection as he can into each song, he is relentless and has become essential to the landscape of instrumental hip-hop.

Saturday, October 15

Blocktoberfest, 12pm – 8pm, South Street between Broad Street and 17th Street

In Blocktoberfest’s third year, the event takes over three blocks of South Street to bring you beer from craft breweries across the country, food from local food vendors and your favorite food trucks, and multiple stages of live music. The event is free, beer passes are $15 online (http://bloktoberfestphilly.com/beer) or $20 day of, and comes with three drink tickets. Food is pay-as-you-go and The Walkmen are headlining!