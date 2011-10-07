Meet the Class of 2013: Kim Wong

What is the most interesting thing you did pre-Wharton?

Living in New York City for the past 3 years, I somehow picked up a serious penchant for being on reality TV shows. Very random, I know. The most recent one entailed guest modeling (not the financial kind) on an episode on Project Runway, where the designer’s challenge was to re-make an ugly bridesmaid dress into an outfit we would wear again. Standing next to Heidi Klum on the runway was definitely a surreal experience! The most interesting one that I’ve been on though was a Food Network Game Show, where I had one hour to make a meal on the streets of NYC without access to a kitchen and only had a $12 budget. I somehow wound up assembling bruschetta at a dry cleaning store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. While I won on creativity and presentation, I ultimately lost to a girl who wound up being a finalist on The Next Big Food Network Star! I guess I don’t feel that bad about losing after all!

What is your favorite place you’ve ever traveled? What did you do there?

Ever ever? That’s a tough call, but I’d have to say Costa Rica. Last year, I bought the JetBlue All You Can Jet pass, which lets you fly unlimited to any of their destinations for one month. I went to Costa Rica and met up with a bunch of young and random travelers who also bought the pass. It turned out to be one of the most amazing experiences of my life…filled with white water rafting, amazing beaches, ziplining, volcanoes, and a cloud forest (did you know there was such a thing as a ‘cloud forest’? Yeah, me neither!) I definitely want to go back sometime soon!

What is something new you learned about Wharton since starting pre-term?

Just how many themed parties can actually be crammed into one’s social calendar! I am glad I saved all my previous Halloween costumes. Hey WGA: Will there be a McDonaldland party anytime soon? I’d love to get some use out of my Hamburglar getup once again. And I think I know a few people who would love to rock out as Ronald or as Fry Kids.

What sets you apart from your classmates?

There is an endless supply of talent in the Wharton Community, so I am sure that this isn’t unique, but I am absolutely obsessed with spinning (not the DJing kind!) [Shameless self-promotion warning]: I am a spinning instructor at the Bellevue and Body Cycle Studio and would love to see you Whartonites at some of my classes soon!