The Real News Stories of the 2011 NFL Season

Half way through last year’s NFL season, I wrote a column dishing out some dubious fantasy advice on the basis that my team was undefeated, and I had self-anointed myself a expert (thanks, by the way, to the six of you who actually read it and pretended not to hate it). To no one’s surprise, karma then kicked my ass. My team lost the next four games in a row, limped its way into the playoffs, and got booted in the first round. Lesson learned.

This year, I’m much more inclined to solicit advice from other fantasy aficionados than to offer it up myself. If you’re looking for a free agent to replace Kenny Britt in your lineup, I’m probably the last person you should ask, seeing as how I missed the memo about his knee and inexplicably picked him up off the waiver wire last week. Imagine the commotion that transaction caused on our message board.

Fantasy football aside, the first few weeks of this young season have been filled with surprises (the Bills are good, the Chiefs are abysmal) and we-all-saw-it-coming inevitabilities (Vick is injured, the Redskins need an upgrade at QB). But beyond those obvious headlines, there are some interesting anecdotes that have largely gone unnoticed. So this isn’t an advice column, but instead a somewhat self-indulgent reflection of the first few weeks of this predictably unpredictable season.

Calvin Johnson doesn’t like to practice, does like to score TDs.

I’ve been in love with Megatron since 2007 when I saw him dominate at the combine (which, despite anything Professor Rosner says, is a rousing annual spectacle certainly worth watching). He’s delivered pretty consistently ever since, overcoming the occasional injury and a relatively unstable QB situation in Detroit over the past couple years. I can’t help but notice, however, that he’s made a habit of skipping early week practices this year, to the extent that I nearly benched him against Minnesota when his status was still unclear at game time. Luckily I resisted the urge, and Johnson logged 108 yards and 2 TDs for the third straight game. I can think of few other professions where it’s totally acceptable to skip out two days per week, so long as you put in one really solid day’s work, but it’s given me something to think about as I wrap up negotiations with my soon-to-be employer.

Being a newlywed can hinder your on-the-field performance.

Exhibit A: Ben Roethlisberger. For those of you who missed it, Big Ben tied the knot during the offseason, presumably giving up his raucous bachelor lifestyle. In the first three games of this season, Ben threw four picks and fumbled four times (all resulting in turnovers) – compare that to the 12 starts he had last year when he threw just five picks and had seven fumbles (only three were lost). Not surprisingly, his fantasy numbers are down 34%.

Same thing happened to Peyton the year he got hitched. In 2000, Manning had a then-career high 33 TDs and just 15 INTs. In 2001, following his St. Patrick’s day wedding to long-time girlfriend Ashley, he dropped to 26 TDs and threw 23 INTs. Fortunately, his numbers rebounded in the coming years, and we all know what happened in 2004.

But it’s not just quarterbacks that fall victim to the newlywed curse. Remember Hank Baskett? In 2007, he was a special teams stud and working towards securing a starting gig with the Eagles’ receiving core. Then he met Kendra Wilkinson. He hasn’t been consistently employed since.

The media is obsessed with Ryan Fitzpatrick’s credentials. And lack of grooming.

News flash: Fitzpatrick went to Harvard. He also has a beard. He also loves reminding us that his Ivy League degree is a tremendous burden that he bears on a daily basis. “I picked the only profession in the world where my Harvard degree worked against me,” he was recently quoted as saying. Truly a brave young man, sacrificing an elusive Wall Street gig for a run-of-the-mill gig as an NFL starter. Stay strong.