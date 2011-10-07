What’s Truly Behind the Netflix/Qwikster Split?

It’s been a rough year so far for Netflix. On July 12, the company decided to raise prices on its bundled service which allowed customers to receive DVDs mailed to their homes as well as to stream movies online. The price jumped from $9.99 to $15.98, a 60% increase. Presumably, the move was an effort to drive customers toward its $7.99 package which offered solely the streaming video option, the portion of the business which Netflix and industry experts believe will be the future of video content distribution. However, the change was almost unanimously reviled. Instead of driving subscribers to convert from bundle to solely streaming, it drove subscribers away from Netflix entirely. Their subscriber base underwent a mass exodus. The company estimated the loss at one million customers, a loss of over 4% of their customer base, while the stock price plunged 30% over the next two months.

So what does Netflix do after shooting itself in the foot with a price increase? It loads up the gun again and shoots itself in the other foot. On September 19, CEO Reed Hastings sent out an e-mail to all subscribers to announce the imminent split of Netflix. While the streaming video business will continue to operate under the moniker Netflix, the mailed-DVD business will be renamed Qwikster, and the two will be operated separately. If you’re curious to know the reaction to this move, open Facebook (another company that struggles to keep its users happy as it undergoes change) and you are likely to find in your news feed more than a handful of exasperated pleas and woeful laments, as well as a number of people vowing to cancel their Netflix subscriptions.

Similar to Netflix’s first move of the summer, the decision to bifurcate the company has not been well received by the market with the stock price dropping 46% in 15 days. Industry analysts have pointed to the exodus of the customer base as the main danger to Netflix’s business going forward. If the company cannot keep its customers happy, what will prevent these same customers from migrating to competitive services like Hulu or Amazon Instant Video? The general consensus has been that Netflix’s future challenges will be demand-based. But is that really the case?

While the flight of customers is indeed problematic for Netflix, splitting the online streaming business from the DVD rental business might have other less obvious but more sinister negative externalities. To see what may end up being the biggest danger for Netflix in the future, you need to look at the supply side of its business. Netflix sources most of its content from a small number of very large and integrated television and film studios. This summer, while customers were ranting and raving over the Netflix/Qwikster split, the studios must have been thrilled. As far as the studios are concerned, they’d be happy to see the flat-fee streaming service part of Netflix suffer and die. The revenues generated in the long term for the studios in a subscription-based streaming model are far lower than those generated when consumers are forced to pay each time they wish to see a film, either through ownership of the content through iTunes or pay-per-view through cable service providers. Moreover, online streaming cannibalizes what has long been the studio’s cash cow: sales of DVDs as people build their home movie libraries.

By splitting the company, Netflix has lost a fair bit of the leverage it had with the studios. Before, when negotiating for both the purchase of DVDs for the mail rental business along with the online streaming rights, Netflix had scale. Now, as just a streaming business, it will have significantly less bargaining power. A good number of studios have always withheld their streaming content from Netflix, despite their previous bargaining power. And now that iTunes, Amazon, and cable service providers such as Comcast are offering more titles on a pay-per-view basis, it is reasonable to expect that others will follow suit.

While it is a generally agreed upon fact that streaming delivery, whether in the form of a pay-per-view or subscription model, is the future of recorded video content, splitting the company leaves the Netflix streaming service without the cash generated by the mature business of DVD rentals and with significantly less bargaining power with the studios.

So why do it?

On June 23rd of this year, Facebook announced that it would be adding a sixth member to its Board of Directors: Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix. Earlier this year, Facebook experimented with using its platform to sell media content when it signed a deal with Warner Brothers to offer select films from its catalogue including The Dark Knight. And just recently at Facebook’s F8 Conference, the social network and Netflix announced the “Facebook/Netflix Integration,” a feature that will allow Facebook users to share information on the content that they watch on Netflix.

Facebook is a company that has millions of users that it is looking to monetize by selling media content to them, but it has yet to find a way to enter that market fully. Netflix is a company that knows how to monetize video content and is looking for a partner to give it access to more users as well as more power at the bargaining table with the studios. Now that Netflix is a digital-only business, it becomes a much more attractive target to the social network. If Facebook truly intends to expand its revenue streams by providing produced content to its users, acquiring Netflix might just be the best way to get it there.